When Piketon and Paint Valley met in Bainbridge earlier in the season the Redstreaks fell by a run in extra innings. Piketon avenged that loss Wednesday night with a 9-1 victory over the Bearcats on Senior Night to split the season series.
“They deserve it. Most of them have been part of the program for four years, and I appreciate their time and commitment to the program, and it’s nice to see them go out with a win,” said Redstreaks head coach Jonathan Teeters. “We hit the ball, we played good defense and threw strikes. Chase Carson set the tone for us on the mound, which you expect out of a senior.”
Paint Valley singled with one out in the bottom of the first inning. The Redstreaks then turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
Johnny Burton began the bottom of the inning with a base hit, and then scored on a double by Tra Swayne to give the Redstreaks an early 1-0 lead. Swayne then scored on an RBI-single by Chase Carson on the next at-bat, as Piketon took a 2-0 lead. Carson would then score on an error as Piketon led 3-0 after an inning of play.
Paint Valley scored on an RBI-single by Connor Free in the top of the second inning to cut Piketon’s lead to 3–1. Levi Gullion singled and Swayne walked in the bottom of the frame, but the Redstreaks couldn’t push across any runs.
Carson tallied a pair of strikeouts, as the Bearcats went down in order in the top of the third.
Roger Woodruff singled and Jake Taylor was hit by a pitch to begin the bottom of the third. The Redstreaks tried to push across a run but (the runner) was tagged out at the plate.
Paint Valley doubled and singled in the fourth, but a diving catch by Wayde Fout in foul territory for the final out of the inning ended the Bearcat threat.
Burton singled and Swayne doubled in the bottom half of the fourth. Piketon then took a 4-1 lead, as Carson grounded into a fielder's choice and Burton scored.
“Tra (Swayne) barreled a couple balls today. We had other guys hit it hard, so it’s nice to see the things we work on come through in the game,” mentioned Teeters.
Paint Valley would go down in order in the top of the fifth. Taylor singled and Malik Diack walked in the bottom half, but were left stranded as Piketon would hold a three-run lead going into the sixth inning.
The Bearcats' biggest threat of the game came in the sixth inning when Beau Blankenship and Connor Free drew back-to-back walks with two outs to load the bases. However Chase Carson answered back tallying a strikeout to end the inning and strand the runners.
“I’m happy for Chase to have the outing he had with all the adversity he’s been through, all the surgeries, and hard work he’s put in. I'm really proud of him and sure the Carson household is really excited tonight,” added Teeters.
Piketon added five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 9-1 lead. Burton led the inning off with a base hit, and scored on a base hit by Swayne as the Redstreaks led 5-1. Pinch runner Matt Mustard then scored on a passed ball, and Roger Woodruff scored on an RBI-walk by Diack to give Piketon a 7-1 lead. Christian Horn then singled, and Garrett Legg scored as Piketon would lead 8-1. The Redstreaks' final run of the night came when Wayde Fout scored on an RBI-single by Burton as the Redstreaks would go onto win 9-1.
“This was big going into (the tournament draw) being able to put 8-11. Putting eight instead of seven is obviously big. I keep telling them it’s tourney time. It's the end of the year. That's when we try to be playing our best baseball, and to this point, I think this is one of our better games.”
Statistically leading the Redstreaks was Johnny Burton who went 4-5 with four singles, an RBI and scored three runs. Tra Swayne was 3-4 with two doubles, a single, stolen base and two RBIs. Roger Woodruff was 2-4 with a pair of singles and scored a run. Chase Carson was 1-4 with a single and two RBIs. Christian Horn was 1-1 and had an RBI single, and Jake Taylor was 1-1 with a single. Levi Gullion finished 1-4 at the plate, had a base hit, and stole a base.
Garrett Legg, Matt Mustard and Wayde Fout each scored a run. Kydan Potts and Malik Diack both walked twice.
Beau Blankenship and Connor Free were both 2-2 for the Bearcats. Trent Mettler finished 1-4 for Paint Valley.
Piketon had 13 hits for the game while Paint Valley had 6. Carson got the start on the bump, tossing six innings, allowing six hits, striking out six, walking two and giving up an earned run. Alex Jenkins pitched an inning in relief.
Piketon will now face Zane Trace and North Adams on Friday and Saturday.
