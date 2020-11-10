OBETZ — As a freshman running in his first Ohio High School Athletic Association state cross country meet, Eastern’s Teagan Werner felt that he ran a perfect race Saturday morning.
Werner, who was ranked 35th by time going into the Division III boys race, had a goal of making it into the top 30 to achieve All-Ohio status. He did so by finishing 28th at Fortress Obetz, passing two runners in the final stretch leading up to the finish line. Werner’s finishing time of 16:27.5 was his career best thus far.
Werner made a steady push to the front throughout the race. At the first split, he was 59th in a time of 5:07.7. By the two-mile split, his time was 10:31 and he had moved into 40th. In the final mile, Werner passed 12 runners in all to get to 28th in his personal best time of 16:27.5.
“I passed two people on the turf heading toward the finish line. In the last mile, I gained 12 spots, but I was really afraid the big seniors were going to get me in the end and kick me out of the top 30,” said Werner. “I just finished strong. I feel good. I think I ran a perfect race. I gave it my all.”
His coach, Corey Culbertson, said the top three runners from the Pickerington Region 11 Division III competition were the top three runners in the state race.
“It was almost the same race. It was pretty wild to see. The top two were side by side with 100 meters to go,” said Culbertson.
Those top three included overall winner Thomas Caputo from Fredericktown (15:31.5), Eli Fullerton from Belpre (15:36.4) and Derek Amicon of Grandview Heights (15:43.4).
“Running 16:27 as a freshman is really good. I only know of one freshman who was ahead of him today — the Belpre kid (Blake Rodgers, fourth place, 16:40.5),” said Culbertson. “That’s a a good sign for the next three years for Teagan.”
Werner was worried about one section of the course where runners funneled into a narrow section to go up and down a sledding hill.
“I was a little nervous about the hill,” said Werner. “I was afraid the hill would hurt me, but I’m where I’m used to hills, I just went right over it. It helped me for my advantage.”
Werner had plenty of support, even through COVID-19 restrictions.
“A lot of people were cheering me on,” said Werner. “Abby (Cochenour), my mom and my grandma made a bunch of signs to put along my driveway and on the road, so I could look at those every day when I went down the driveway and on the road.”
Cochenour had a challenging running year due to an injury and didn’t qualify for state. But she is aiming to bounce back next year as a senior. In spite of not qualifying, she was able to go to the state meet and watch Werner compete.
“Abby should be here next year. That’s the goal,” said Culbertson. “We came up here Thursday and ran the course — Abby, (Eastern graduate and current KCU runner) Evan (Leist), Teagan and I. Since Evan has run at state, he might have different advice than I would. Evan had good advice. He ran well here as a senior. I also wanted Abby and Teagan to see the course.”
Leist had advice for Werner that proved to be the right words.
“Evan told me to just run my race and I would be good,” said Werner.
“This is a good way to end the season,” said Culbertson. “I’m excited for next year.”
Werner knows what he needs to do and has goals in mind, saying, “I am going to keep practicing and running hard. Hopefully I can keep improving and maybe by the time I’m a senior I can win it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.