Pike varsity girls basketball action begins Monday Staff Report Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Eastern's Kelsey Helphenstine looks for an opening around Waverly's Caris Risner during a matchup between the two teams at Waverly High School last season. Julie Billings/News Watchman Tipoff time is here for the 2022-2023 Ohio High School Girls Basketball season.On Monday, Nov. 21, Pike County basketball fans have an opportunity to see their favorite teams start action within the county.Waverly will start the season at home with a challenging Southern Ohio Conference Division II clash with the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates with junior varsity action starting at 6 p.m.Western will host the first two games of the SOC/SVC Tipoff Classic. In the 6 p.m. opener, Piketon will square off with Eastern. Then at 8 p.m., Western will battle Huntington.The SOC/SVC Tipoff Classic will continue Tuesday night at Western. In the 6 p.m. game, Eastern will play Huntington. Then in the 8 p.m. matchup, Piketon will face Western.The News Watchman's annual Winter Sports Preview will be published Wednesday, Nov. 23 with photos, stories, schedules and rosters for high school teams.
