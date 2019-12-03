As the only returning varsity starter on a team full of new faces, Eastern senior Hunter Cochenour dropped 34 points to help power the Eagles to a 68-57 win at Green Friday night.
Cochenour scored half of Eastern’s points, producing a game-high seven three-pointers. As a team, the Eagles hit more three-pointers than they did two-point shots, hitting 14 triples in all.
Although Cochenour was the leading scorer, it was contributions from a sophomore and a freshman that helped the Eagles take flight in the first quarter. Sophomore Brennen Slusher connected on three trifectas, scoring all nine of his points during that stretch. Freshman Chase Carter added a pair of buckets and a three of his own. Cochenour also connected on his first triple of the game. By the end of the opening quarter, Green held a 20-19 advantage.
Cochenour heated up in the second quarter, producing 12 of Eastern’s 22 points. Jake Tribby had a pair of buckets, while Gabe McBee connected on a three-pointer and added a pair of free throws. Dillion Mattox was also 1-for-2 from the line. Defensively, the Eagles limited the Bobcats to six points, taking a 41-26 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Cochenour continued to hit, producing all 15 points for the Eagles, hitting four three-pointers with a four-point play in the middle of them. His first bucket was from two-point range. The Bobcats scored 18, cutting Eastern’s lead to 12, 56-44.
In the fourth quarter, Mattox and Neil Leist both hit their first three-point shots of the game. Cochenour had two additional baskets to bring his total to 34. Leist and McBee each added a free throw as well. The Eagles had scored 12 points, while the Bobcats scored 13, making the final score 68-57 in favor of the Eagles.
Following Cochenour’s 34 points, Slusher produced nine points and Carter added seven points. For the Bobcats, Levi Sampson scored 21, while Gage Sampson added 14.
For the first time in recent history, the game against Green was a non-league matchup, since the Eagles have now joined Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference. Their game against SOC I member East on Tuesday is also a non-league contest. They will get into SOC II play Friday, Dec. 6, with a road game at Minford.
EHS - 19 22 15 12 - 68
GHS - 20 6 18 13 - 57
EASTERN (68) — Dillion Mattox 0 1 1-2 4, Hunter Cochenour 5 7 3-3 39, Neil Leist 0 1 1-2 4, Brennen Slusher 0 3 0-0 9, Chase Carter 2 1 0-1 7, Gabe McBeen 0 1 3-6 6, Jake Tribby 2 0 0-0 4, Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 14 8-14 68.
GREEN (57) — Trevor Darnell 2 1 0-1 7, Gage Sampson 6 0 2-2 14, Alex Smith 0 1 2-4 5, Levi Singleton 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Sampson 2 5 2-2 21, Mason Hensley 2 0 0-0 4, Troy Otworth 2 0 0-0 4, Caden Brammer 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 15 7 6-9 57.
