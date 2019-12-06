Tasked with playing one of the early Southern Ohio Conference Division II title contenders, the Eastern Lady Eagles fell behind early, dropping their Thursday evening contest to Oak Hill by a score of 70-42.
It was a slow start for the Lady Eagles. Abby Cochenour scored all five points in the opening quarter, connecting on 5-of-6 from the line. Oak Hill spread the scoring between six different players, led by Caitlyn Brisker, who scored 10 of the 22.
In the second quarter for Eastern, Abby Cochenour and Addison Cochenour each scored four points, while Andee Lester added a bucket in the paint. At the half, the Lady Oaks led 37-14.
Oak Hill had a strong outside attack in the third quarter, extending the lead to 54-17. But the Lady Eagles finished strong in the fourth. Abby Cochenour led the charge with 13 points, followed by Addison Cochenour with seven points. Mackenzie Greene also connected on a three-pointer, while Chloe’ Dixon had a bucket.
In the 70-42 loss, Abby Cochenour finished with 24 points to lead Eastern, while Addison Cochenour provided 11 points. For Oak Hill, Brisker led with 21 points, followed by Peyton Miller with 16 points and Chloe Chambers with 14 points.
The Lady Eagles will travel to South Webster Monday for another SOC II matchup.
OHHS - 22 15 17 16 - 70
EHS - 5 10 2 25 - 42
OAK HILL (70) — Baylee Howell 1 1 0-0 5; Tamron McCain 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Chambers 6 0 2-2 14, Jordan Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Brisker 8 1 2-2 21, Baylee Howard 0 0 0-0 0, Brooke Howard 1 0 2-2 4, Kyla Simmonds 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Miller 2 4 0-0 16, Olivia Clarkson 3 0 0-0 6, Tori Bodey 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Doss 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 23 6 6-6 70.
EASTERN (42) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Greene 0 1 0-0 3, Chloe’ Dixon 1 0 0-0 2, Katie Newsome 0 0 0-2 0, Abby Cochenour 5 2 8-9 24, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 3 1 2-3 11, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 4 10-14 42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.