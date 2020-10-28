Scioto Valley Conference Girls’ All-League Soccer Team 2020-2021
UNIOTO ALL-SVC: Brandy Robinson, Abbi Seals, Jayden McKell, Allie Cox, Avery Miller, Sydney Free (Goalie of the Year).
WESTFALL ALL-SVC: Mahaley Farmer (Player of the Year), Lyndsey Yates,
Kylee Henry.
ZANE TRACE ALL-SVC: Alexis Guffey
SOUTHEASTERN ALL-SVC: Sierra Mitten
PIKETON ALL-SVC: Olivia McCrae
Honorable Mention: Emily Hanes (U), Paige Mustard (S), Natalie Cooper (P), Cloe Gardner (Westfall), Brianna Fetters (Zane Trace)
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Clark (Unioto)
League Champions: Unioto (4-0)
