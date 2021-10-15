It was a tightly contested volleyball battle between Waverly and Portsmouth West Thursday night.
However the Tigers comeback bid just fell short as the Senators defeated the Tigers 3-1 (25-18, 25-9, 25-27, 25-20).
“I thought we came out with young girls that didn’t have much experience. I thought they came out and did everything they could against a team that was picking up every ball out there. We came out and fought,” said Waverly head coach Aleah Rhodes.
West took a quick 4-1 lead in the first set, before Waverly used a 3-0 burst to tie the set at 4-4. The Senators then took a 10-7 lead midway though the set. West would continue to lead by three points throughout the set before going up 21-16. West would take the first set 25-18.
Waverly took an early 3-1 lead to begin the second set. The Senators then tied the set 3-3 and used an 8-2 run to take an 11-5 lead. West took a 2-0 match lead, winning the set 25-9.
West started out with an early 6-5 lead in set three. After kills by Annie Silcott and Kelli Stewart the Tigers used a 6-1 run to take an 11-7 lead. The Tigers then went up 14-9 before the Senators tied the set 14-14. The teams would then trade points as the set would be tied 16-16.
West went up 20-17 later in the set. The Tigers then cut the lead to 21-20 before tying the set at 22 and 23. West went up 24-23 before Waverly fought off the set point tying it at 24-24. The teams traded points once again in the set, as it would be tied 25-25. After a kill from Hallie Oyer and a hitting error by the Senators, the Tigers took the third set 27-25 and cut the match lead to 2-1.
“We had lots of battles this year, and that’s basically what it’s been all season,” said Rhodes about the third set battle.
In the fourth set Waverly jumped out to a 10-8 lead. The set would have a tie at 11, before the Tigers used a 3-0 run to take a 14-11 lead. West would then tie the set 16-16. There were ties at 17, 18, 19. West would go on to win the set 25-20, as the Tigers' comeback attempt just came up short.
Pacing the Tigers was Kelli Stewart with 9 kills and 10 digs. Annie Silcott had 10 kills and 7 digs along with a block. Hallie Oyer finished with 10 kills and 2 blocks while Faith Thornsberry had 3 kills and 3 blocks. Caris Risner finished the night with 1 kill and 7 digs. Trista Howard and Delaney Tackett each finished with 6 digs. Abbie Marshall had a kill and 2 blocks.
Waverly finishes the regular season 12-5 (9-5 SOC II) and will start their tournament journey on Monday evening. The Tigers are the sixth seed in Division II and will host the 11th-seeded Fairfield Union Lady Falcons at 6 p.m.
“Once it’s the end of the season, the end of the season tournaments are something totally different and what happened during the season means nothing," said Rhodes. "The worst team could come out and win the whole thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.