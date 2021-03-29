As the spring of 2021 comes to us, we are so grateful and excited to get back on the track, looking to capture our fifth SOC title! WE have all of a sudden turned into a young team. Two Seniors, Hayden Hauk (throws), and AJ Sibole (distance) will be called on for their experience!
Joining Hauk in the throws will be junior Cody Helton, sophomores Brock Adams and Dylan Smith, and freshman Jake Schrader. Coach (John) Dyke is liking their desire and work ethic in the early season. Plus, we began our season at the Fairweather Relays Saturday, March 27. The team of Cody, Brock and Dylan brought home third in the shot — one of our highest places of the day. Then Cody, Dylan, and Jake placed fourth in the discus. Those were good starts to build on as we progress!
Leading our sprints will be junior Aidan Kelley, sophomores Alex Stoller and Wyatt Crabtree, and freshman Caden Bear! The relay team of Aidan, Cai Marquez, our only returning hurdler, Alex and Wyatt ran for third in the 4x200-meter and the same group brought home eighth in the 4x100-meter. Exchanges hampered them in the 4x100. It was cleaner in the 4x200, and the results showed this! This is something that will get better with experience! The Sprint Medley group of Aidan, Cai, Caden, and Brady Anderson, a “tweener” I call them, because they’ll have to sprint and do middle distance, brought home eighth. This group will need to continue to improve as we move forward. Experience will be key to this!
Joining AJ (Sibole) in the distance/mid-distance, will be juniors Jack Monroe and Ty Reisinger, sophomores Maddox Bock, Mitch Green, and Dakota Leedy, and freshman Carson Kittaka. This group will look for Mitch to lead the way, coming off his second state qualifying season! The 4x1600-meter relay team of Mitch, Ty, Jack and Maddox opened the meet with a fifth place. Mitch was sidelined for the rest of the day with a tweaked ankle! The 4x800-meter relay team of Jack, Alex, Ty, and AJ stepped up and ran for fourth! The Distance Medley team of Brady, Caden, Dakota and AJ finished seventh. Early season experience is critical for late season success.
Rounding out the days finishes was a couple individual races. They didn’t figure into the scoring, but were valuable experience. Brady finished sixth in the 100-meter dash and Carson Kittaka finished 8th in the 800-meter run with Maddox right behind in ninth.
This meet was the opener, and the experience against this level of competition will pay dividends as we move forward! We must keep our eyes on our goals!
To finish off I must answer those out there wondering — no long jump, high jump or hurdles? For the first time in Coach (John) Vorhees’ 30 years of coaching, he’s starting from scratch. We have Cai Marquez returning in the hurdles, looking stronger than ever. But we are in the process of finding possible athletes to fill high jump, long jump, and a second hurdler. We feel there are some athletes with untapped potential in these areas that we will be experimenting with in the coming weeks.
Also joining us for five meets we hope is freshman Alex Boles (baseball). He had a very successful indoor season, finishing second in the 60-meter dash, third in the 200-meter dash, and fifth in the 400-meter dash at the indoor state meet! He will give us a big boost when available!
Keep your eyes on this young group as they move forward. We feel the potential is there, getting them to believe is the task at hand! When they do, look out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.