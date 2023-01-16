It was a tightly contested Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) contest between the Piketon Lady Redstreaks and Southeastern Lady Panthers Friday night. The game featured multiple runs and lead changes, but the Redstreaks would come up just short 42-38.
Jazzlyn Lamerson scored the first bucket of the game giving Piketon an early 2-0 lead. Kennedy Jenkins scored 11 of the next 13 Redstreak points, as it was a back and forth opening quarter. The score was tied 15-15 after eight minutes. Piketon shared the ball well in the quarter assisting on all seven of their made buckets.
It was a bit of a slow start in the second quarter as the game would be tied 17-17 with 4:52 left in the half. Natalie Cooper then gave the Redstreaks a 19-17 lead with 1:29 in the second quarter. Jenkins hit a triple late in the half that extended Piketon’s lead to 24-19 at the break.
Southeastern began the third quarter on a 8-0 run, taking a 27-24 lead with 3:47 left. Lamerson then went coast-to-coast for a bucket as time expired in the third quarter as Piketon had used a 10-3 run to end the quarter and regained the lead 34-30.
The Panthers then answered back with a 7-0 run to take a 37-34 lead with 4:46 left in the game. Izzy Dean cut the lead to 37-36 after she sank a pair of free throws with 2:46 left to play. Lamerson then scored the next bucket as Piketon took the lead 38-37. The Panthers then hit a triple as they retook the lead 40-38 with 1:12 to play in the game. Southeastern would then hit four free throws in the final minutes as Piketon would fall short 42-38.
Statistically, the Redstreaks were led by Kennedy Jenkins with 16 points. Natalie Cooper had 12 points along with 12 rebounds, while Jazzlyn Lamerson finished with eight points and five assists. Izzy Dean had two points and Ali Taylor finished with five rebounds. Piketon was 17-49 from the field and 2-3 from the free throw line. They finished with 27 rebounds and 13 assists.
Piketon will look to bounce back Tuesday night as they host Adena.
