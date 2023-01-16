It was a tightly contested Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) contest between the Piketon Lady Redstreaks and Southeastern Lady Panthers Friday night. The game featured multiple runs and lead changes, but the Redstreaks would come up just short 42-38.

Jazzlyn Lamerson scored the first bucket of the game giving Piketon an early 2-0 lead. Kennedy Jenkins scored 11 of the next 13 Redstreak points, as it was a back and forth opening quarter. The score was tied 15-15 after eight minutes. Piketon shared the ball well in the quarter assisting on all seven of their made buckets.


