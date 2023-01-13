Sarabeth Cannaday fast break

Eastern freshman Sarabeth Cannaday sprints toward the bucket on a fast break late in fourth quarter of Thursday’s home win over Oak Hill.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

In a season where wins have been few and hard to come by, the Eastern Lady Eagles started and finished strong, defeating Oak Hill 58-19 Thursday evening in varsity girls basketball action.

“We talked about the same thing all year: effort and rebounding. Finally we got some people to rebound, and the effort was much better as a whole for 32 minutes. That’s what we have been looking for,” Eastern coach Darren King said. “That’s all I want. We aren’t worrying about what is on the scoreboard. I just want kids to give effort.”


