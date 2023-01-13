In a season where wins have been few and hard to come by, the Eastern Lady Eagles started and finished strong, defeating Oak Hill 58-19 Thursday evening in varsity girls basketball action.
“We talked about the same thing all year: effort and rebounding. Finally we got some people to rebound, and the effort was much better as a whole for 32 minutes. That’s what we have been looking for,” Eastern coach Darren King said. “That’s all I want. We aren’t worrying about what is on the scoreboard. I just want kids to give effort.”
Oak Hill had just one lead, 2-1, connecting on the first made field goal in the opening minute. Then Eastern junior Madison Shuler connected on her team’s first triple and followed with a bucket on the next possession for a 6-2 lead. Oak Hill’s Tori Bodey hit to cut the lead to 6-4. Eastern controlled the final four minutes of the opening quarter, forcing five turnovers on the way to an 11-4 lead. Buckets came from Laken Gullett and Cylie Weaver. Olivia Logan added a free throw.
Four straight Oak Hill turnovers saw the Lady Eagles go on a 7-0 run to open the second quarter and move the lead to 18-4. Kelsey Poorman produced five of those points, while Gullet added another basket. Oak Hill’s A. Whitt broke the drought for her team. Then Eastern followed with 15 unanswered points with contributions from Gullett, Kelsey Helphenstine, and Weaver. EHS was ahead 33-6.
Opening the second half, the Lady Eagles flew off on a 13-0 run, capping a string of 28 unanswered points that went back to the second quarter, to make the score 46-6. In the late minutes of the third quarter, Eastern freshmen Ella Montgomery and Jaden Pope broke into the scoring column with buckets, as the lead moved to 55-10.
EHS freshman Hannah Allen hit a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the Lady Eagles. Oak Hill followed with nine straight points, including five points from leading scorer Caitlin Gamble, to make the final score 58-19 in favor of the Lady Eagles.
“At one point, I looked out and saw five freshmen on the floor and at another point I had four freshmen and a sophomore. This is something for us to build on,” King said.
Gamble finished with 11 points for the Lady Oaks. Eastern was led by Gullett, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists. Helphenstine followed with 13 points. Weaver added 11 points, six rebounds and a steal. Shuler was the leading rebounder with eight, while Logan secured four. Eastern hit
“We look to do certain things every game. We did some of those things the girls did tonight. We rebounded offensively, cut down on turnovers and hit shots. We hadn’t hit any shots in the first part of the game in any game so far,” King said.
“We’re always behind in the first quarter and trying to fight back. Tonight we hit shots, got the lead and didn’t have to fight back. This is a stepping stone. It is like we are on a mountain. We have to keep climbing the mountain. When we get knocked down, we have to get up and try again.”
Eastern will be back in action on Monday in a road contest at Wheelersburg.
BOX SCORE:
Girls Varsity Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2023
Oak Hill 19 @ Eastern 58
OHHS — 4 2 4 9 — 19
EHS — 11 22 22 3 — 58
OAK HILL (19) — A. Whitt 1 0 0-0 2, Caitlin Gamble 5 0 1-2 11, Ivy Gentry 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Allison 0 0 0-0 0, Tonna Nichols 1 0 0-0 2, Tori Bodey 2 0 0-2 4, Ani Canter 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 0 1-4 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.