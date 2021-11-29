A win is a win no matter how it looks on the court.
Saturday’s basketball opener for the Western Indians resulted in a 46-34 triumph over the visiting Southeastern Panthers on Matt Orin Night. However, it wasn’t a strong night of shooting for either team.
“It’s a little bit scary at this point, because the last four times (including scrimmages) we’ve stepped out there, we’ve struggled to score,” said Western coach Doug Williams. “We have to fix it. It is one of those things like free throws. You get it in your head. Then you just clench up and it becomes a mental thing.”
In fact, Western didn’t score until almost five minutes into the contest. That first point came when freshman Drew Haggy drew contact and had the opportunity to go to the foul line, hitting the second of two attempts. At that point, Western trailed 9-1 to the visiting Panthers.
Haggy’s made free throw was the start of a 10-1 run by the Indians. Western brought the game to a tie by the end of the quarter at 10-10 with scoring contributions from Chase Carter, Reed Brewster and Haggy.
Once Western senior Kolten Miller opened the second quarter scoring with a bucket, the Indians never trailed again. Miller followed with a three-point play before the Panthers scored to cut the lead to 15-12. From there, Western pushed the advantage to 10 with a 7-0 run behind buckets from Noah Whitt and Carter, followed by a three-point play from Haggy. The Panthers countered with three points to end the half, cutting the lead to 22-15.
In the second half, the Panthers couldn’t get any closer than six points. They cut it to 25-19 early in the third quarter, only to see the Indians push ahead 35-23 by the end with scoring from Miller, Whitt and Carter. Western maintained its double digit lead in the fourth quarter, finishing off the 46-34 win.
“We played hard on defense. That’s a positive. We had some fouls at the end to give them free throws,” said Williams. “On offense, we play hard backwards. It will come if we keep playing hard and grind things out.”
Western connected on 14-of-37 (37.8 percent) shots from two-point range and just 2-of-12 from long distance (16.7 percent). Combined from the field, the Indians hit 16-of-49 for 32.6 percent. Southeastern hit on 12-of-27 from two-point range (44.4 percent), while connecting on just 2-of-20 from beyond the arc (10 percent). Combined, the Panthers hit 14-of-47 for 29.8 percent. Western had 12 turnovers, while Southeastern had 13.
Individually, Kolten Miller led the Indians with 14 points, followed by Noah Whitt with 12 and Chase Carter with eight. Southeastern’s leading scorer was Luke Corcoran with nine points.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Western will square off with Paint Valley and also have a jersey retirement ceremony for Kaylee Helton and Jeremy McLeod, 2007 Western graduates, who are both Western Hall of Fame members.
Scoring 1,923 points in his Western High School career, McLeod has the distinction of being the all-time leading scorer in Pike County boys basketball history, surpassing Eastern’s Mark Cochenour late in his senior year.
Helton set numerous records during her time at Western. She was 14th in Ohio in scoring for her career with 2,275, which is also a Western High School record. She averaged 25 points per game for her high school basketball career. Helton also secured 733 rebounds in her career and shot 70 percent from the line. During her senior year, Helton scored a total of 745 points. In one game alone, a sectional final contest versus Portsmouth Clay on Feb. 15, 2007, Helton scored 63 points to set a school record, which also ranks sixth all time in points in a game in Ohio. She also made 28 foul shots in that game for a state record, making her top in that category.
Another special night is scheduled for Dec. 7 when Western will honor the contributions of a late teacher and coach, naming the “Rosemary Cool Memorial Softball Field”, which is located on a hilltop beside the baseball field behind Western High School.
SEHS — 10 5 8 11 — 34
WHS — 10 12 13 11 — 46
SOUTHEASTERN (34) — Aaron Evans 3 0 0-0 6, Lane Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Corcoran 4 0 1-2 9, Jackson Stansberry 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Carroll 1 1 0-1 5, Wesley Collins 0 0 1-2 1, Caleb Adams 0 1 1-2 4, R.J. Cartwright 4 0 1-4 9, TOTALS 12 2 4-11 34.
WESTERN (46) — Reed Brewster 0 1 0-0 3, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 2 0 3-5 7, Nic Lightle, 0 0 0-1 1, Kolten Miller 5 0 4-5 14, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Dylon Shelpman 0 0 2-2 2, Noah Whitt 3 1 3-5 12, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 3 1 3-5 12, Chase Carter 3 0 2-2 8, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 2 14-20 46.
