Getting back to action Monday at Portsmouth, the Waverly Lady Tigers picked up a perfect 5-0 triumph over the Lady Trojans on the tennis courts.
“We tried out some new people tonight in different spots to see what would happen and it worked out nicely,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison.
Emma Bellaw won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-3. Greenlee Thacker claimed the victory at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-3. Krittika Kaur had a battle on her hands in No. 3 singles, falling behind 4-6 after the opening set. But she came back to win the next one 6-3 and then took the match on a 10-8 tiebreak.
In doubles action, Sophie Thomas and Kayla Barker rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win. Maddy Davis and Kaelyn Linn took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
In the reserve match, Maggi Armstrong and Maggie Harris won 6-0.
“This was a good solid win tonight. Krittika won her first varsity match, so that was great. She did well for someone who just started this summer,” said Morrison. “Greenlee won her first varsity match at singles against a senior, so we were thrilled with that result, too.”
The Lady Tigers (3-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) were supposed to travel to Wheelersburg Tuesday evening to take on the Lady Pirates, but that match was postponed due to rain. The next match on the schedule for Waverly is a home contest with Minford Thursday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.