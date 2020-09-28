Dave Hopkins' golf programs at Shawnee State combined to put seven individuals on the NAIA Scholar-Athlete lists, with a school-record five players earning such honors Tuesday.
With a 3.86 GPA and over 110 hours of academic credit to his name, Elijah McCarty led the way for the Bears with his mark as a business adminstration major. McCarty has hit in the 70s in 26 of his 30 career 18-hole rounds and has finished 20th or better in 12 of the 15 matches he's competed in as a member of the SSU golf program.
Patrick England, who, like McCarty, is a fellow Adams County native, and Jordan Hughes each finished with GPAs at or north of 3.7. England, who posted a 3.72 mark as a psychology major, has 105 credit hours to his name while Hughes has over 70 credit hours while competing as a member of both the bowling and golf programs and serving as a top-three scorer for each program on a consistent basis.
Ben Wilson, who graduated from SSU with a bachelor's degree in integrated social studies, and Ellie Schneider, who earned her associate's degree in dental hygiene, notched respective GPAs of 3.66 and 3.63 while Emily Hayes, who added in a bachelor's degree in plastics engineering, posted a 3.59. Steven Zimmerman, who currently holds a 3.58 with over 120 hours of academic credit on his back as a business administration major, rounded out the list of golf honorees.
To be eligible for NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades, the student-athlete in question must hold a GPA above 3.5 and have completed at least two seasons of playing eligibility.
In addition to the aforementioned, both programs, as a whole, finished with cumulative team GPAs of 3.42 and 3.40. That press release can be found here.
