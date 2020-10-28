Scioto Valley Conference Boys’ All-League Soccer Team 2020-2021
UNIOTO ALL-SVC: Ethan Kerns (Player of the Year), Jayce Wingo, Lucas Hanes, Antonio Cruz, Asher McBee
ZANE TRACE ALL-SVC: Spencer Wycinski, Ethan Nelson, Jerry Ebert
PIKETON ALL-SVC: Noah Nichols (Sr), Jace Foster (Goalie of the Year)
SOUTHEASTERN ALL-SVC: Parker George
WESTFALL ALL-SVC: Brady Mullins
Honorable Mention: Sage Rider (Piketon), Ashton Sigler (Unioto), Jacob Lenox (Southeastern), Brayden Jarrel (Zane Trace), Colton Spaniol (Westfall)
Coach of the Year: Brandon Hanes (Unioto)
League Champions: Unioto (4-0)
