Two more mid-week wins were the order of the week for the Western Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians defeated Franklin Furnace Green 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 28-26) on Tuesday and Sciotoville East 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-11) on Thursday to run their win streak to six in a row.
Against Green, Western senior Carigan Haggy led the way in kills with 12, followed by Kenzi Ferneau (8), Chelsey Penwell (6), Mea Henderson (6), Jadah Pearson (4), Chloe Legg (3) and Paige Davis (2). Pearson also recorded the lone block for the Lady Indians.
In serving, Ferneau was a perfect 18-for-18 with five aces to lead the charge. Penwell followed by going 17-for-18 with four aces. Haggy was a perfect 20-for-20 in serve receive, while Henderson was 19-for-19.
Haggy continued to lead the team in digs as well, providing 40. Penwell was next with 24, followed by Henderson (18), Ferneau (16), Davis (12), Brooklyn Leedy (12), Pearson (3) and Legg (2). Penwell led the team in assists with 17.
Statistics for the 3-0 win at East were not available at press time. Those will be included in a future article.
On Monday evening, Western will square off with McClain at home in a non-league battle at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Indians will remain home for Southern Ohio Conference Division I games on Tuesday with New Boston and Thursday with Notre Dame. Western is now 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the SOC I.
