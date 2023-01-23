Facing the league leading Minford Falcons in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on their home court, the Waverly Tigers suffered a 76-35 road loss Friday night.
Waverly’s most productive quarters offensively were the first and the third, as the Tigers scored 12 points in each of the two quarter.
In the first period, sophomore Ryan Haynes led the way with a pair of buckets. Caden Nibert and Jamison Morton both connected on three-pointers, and Mason Kelly added a bucket. Minford spread the scoring between five different players to go up 21-12.
Logan Swords broke into the scoring column for the Tigers in the second quarter with a pair of buckets to lead the charge. Haynes, Nibert and Kelly also contributed. At the half, Waverly was behind 43-21.
In the third quarter, Haynes led the way for Waverly again by generating five points with a bucket and three free throws Morton connected on another three-pointer, while Swords connected on a pair of free throws and Will Armstrong had a bucket. Minford continued to outdistance the Tigers, extending the lead to 60-33. Haynes had the final Waverly bucket in the fourth quarter of the 76-35 loss.
For the Tigers, Haynes finished his night with 13 points, followed by Swords with six points. Minford was led by Myles Montgomery with 25 points, followed by Bennett Kayser and Joe Hannah with 14 points each.
The Tigers took on South Webster Tuesday evening at home. Waverly will be back in action at home on Saturday night against Miami Trace. A new class will be inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame between the junior varsity and varsity games. The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m.
