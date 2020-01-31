The Redstreaks got back in the win column on Friday night after a dominating performance against the visiting Southeastern Panthers. The Redstreaks had four players score double digits in a 72-19 win.
Piketon started out slow in the first quarter as Southeastern hit a three to take a 3-0 lead. The Redstreaks would then go on a 6-2 scoring burst to take a 6-5 lead midway through the first. The Panthers then tied the game with a free throw and then hit a trifecta as time expired in the first quarter as they held a 9-6 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
It was all Redstreaks in the second quarter, as they scored 28 points and took a 34-11 lead at the break. The Redstreaks offense and defense continued to play well in the second half, as they scored 19 points in both the third and fourth quarter and earned themselves a 72-19 victory and their ninth of the year.
The Redstreaks hit 30 shots in the win, including 10 threes. The Redstreaks forced 14 Panther turnovers and were 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Levi Gullion led the Redstreaks with 19 points with 17 of them being scored in the first half and also hit three triples. Tyree Harris finished with 13 points, while also hitting three trifectas. Brody Fuller and Shane Leedy each scored 11 points. Chris Chandler scored seven points and Jonny Leedy hit a triple and scored three. Logan Nichols, Kydan Potts, Tra Swayne, and Braiden Dunham rounded out the Redstreaks scoring with two points.
Piketon evens their record at 9-9 and 6-5 in the Scioto Valley Conference. The Redstreaks will now shift their focus to the Zane Trace Pioneers and Saturday night, Feb. 1, as they go for their 10th win of the season.
