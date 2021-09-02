Shawnee State Carson Roney ('21 alum) was listed as one of college basketball's top-10 most marketable players, according to a recent article posted by ESPN.com.
Roney, along with former Michigan letterwinner Adrien Nunez, appear at No. 9 on ESPN's list, which breaks down the 25 most marketable college basketball athletes over the last year.
As of Thursday, Aug. 26, the duo have over 118,000 YouTube subscribers on their YouTube channel, Carson and Adrien, with Roney herself notching more than 2,900,000 TikTok followers and 342,000 Instagram followers as well.
