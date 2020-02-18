Scioto Valley Conference Boys All-League Basketball Team 2019-2020
FIRST TEAM: Zane Trace senior Cam Evans, Unioto junior Isaac Little, Adena junior Logan Bennett, Zane Trace senior Nick Nesser, Piketon junior Chris Chandler.
SECOND TEAM: Huntington senior Seth Beeler, Westfall senior Jay Wyman, Paint Valley senior Bryce Newland, Paint Valley sophomore Cordell Grubb, Adena junior Preston Sykes.
THIRD TEAM: UNioto senior Josh Lambert, Zane Trace senior Colby Swain, Westfall junior Lucas Blackburn, Southeastern sophomore Derek Wheeler, Piketon senior Tyree Harris.
Honorable Mention: Nate Throckmorton and Dillon McDonald of Adena, Caleb Smith and Dalton Haubeil of Huntington, Cruz McFadden and Trent Mettler of Paint Valley, Brody Fuller and Levi Gullion of Piketon, Aiden Estep and Aaron Gillum of Southeastern, Nate Keiser and Reece Wheeler of Unioto, Hayden Lemaster and Connor Spohn of Westfall, Triton Davidson and Luke Johnson of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Cam Evans (Zane Trace)
Coach of the Year: Matt Hoops (Unioto)
Co-League Champions: Unioto/ Zane Trace (13-1)
Reserve Champions: Zane Trace
Freshman Champions: Unioto
JH League Champions: Unioto
JH Tournament Champions: Unioto
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.