DAYTON — The Post 142 Shockers were locked in a pitchers’ duel Friday with the Akron A’s in their third game of the Buckeye Wooden Bat Tournament in Dayton.

Quinton Hurd was special on the bump for the Shockers. Hurd went the distance allowing one run on five hits walked six and struck out six.


