It was a much anticipated showdown in Waverly on Monday night, as the host Tigers welcomed the Minford Falcons in an early season SOC II conference battle. Minford scored a run in the first, second, third and fifth as the Tigers fell 4-0 to the Falcons.
“Elijah (Vogelsong-Lewis) just came at us and competed, and we didn’t compete very well today,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “He’s a fierce competitor. We weren’t ready to play, and I’ll take my fair share of blame for that. I guarantee we’ll be ready next time we play them.”
The Falcons scored in the first inning on a two-out throwing error to take a 1-0 lead. Minford then made it 2-0 with a two-out double in the second inning. Ben Flanders reached base on a two-out single in the bottom half of the inning but was left stranded. Minford then tacked on another run in the top half of the third inning on an RBI-groundout making it 3-0.
After the Tigers turned a double play on defense to end the top of the fourth, the Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half. Unfortunately for the Tigers they couldn’t bring a run across the plate. Minford then scored their last run of the game on a one-out single making it 4-0.
Relief pitcher Alex Boles then pitched out of a jam to end the fifth inning with a strikeout, and then sat the next six Minford Batters down in order. Waverly rallied in the bottom half of the sixth and seventh inning but came up short to the Falcons falling 4-0.
“We took too many first pitch fastballs for strikes and he (Vogelsong-Lewis) just kept pounding the zone on us. They were better today than we were ” said Noble.
Ben Flanders was 1-1 with a single and a pair of walks to lead the Tigers. Alex Boles, Derek Eblin and Peyton Harris each reached base via a walk. Dawson Shoemaker reached on an error.
Eblin got the start on the mound, facing 18 batters, striking out six, walking three, giving up four hits and two earned runs. In relief, Alex Boles threw three innings, facing nine batters and striking out two.
The Tigers look to bounce back, as they travel to Oak Hill on Wednesday and face off with Eastern on Friday at V.A. Memorial Stadium.
