With a wire-to-wire victory over Minford Thursday evening, the Waverly Lady Tigers volleyball team earned their second win of the season and improved to 2-2 in conference play. The Tigers came out attacking and gained early confidence defeating the visiting Falcons 3-0 (25-14,25-14,25-7).
“That was something we kind of needed to finally put a team away like we should put the team away, and that was the first time I’ve seen my team play as a team and be excited for others, and that’s all I’ve been waiting for,” Tigers coach Aleah Rhodes said. “That’s not something we’ve done all season, and I was really proud to see them finally play the way they can play.”
The first set started with ties at 2, 3, and 4 before the Tigers used a 6-1 burst to take an 11-6 lead after an ace by Kelli Stewart. Minford then cut the lead to 13-10, but that’s as close as they would get in the set as Waverly used a 12-4 run to take the opening set 25-14.
Waverly then used the momentum from the first set into the second set, as they jumped out to a 7-1 lead. The Tigers then built the lead to 12-5 before the Falcons trimmed the lead to 16-12. Waverly then used a 4-0 burst taking a 20-13 lead after a kill by Faith Thornsberry. The Tigers then turned that run into a 9-2 run taking the second set 25-14 and a 2-0 set lead.
“Confidence is very dangerous once you get started, because in volleyball if you get down a little bit, it’s hard. You’re only playing to 25, so they did a great job,” Rhodes mentioned.
Behind Hallie Oyer at the service line, Waverly took an 8-1 lead in the third set. Waverly then pushed the lead to 17-3 before going onto win the set 25-7 and sweep the match.
“That (Wheelersburg loss, 0-3) was a tough loss for us — something that we were confident in, and we weren’t that confident once we got out there. This is what we needed to get on the right track,” Rhodes said.
Statistically for Waverly, Stewart finished the night with 8 kills and 3 aces. Oyer finished with 7 kills along with 6 aces while Caris Risner had 8 digs and an ace. Sidney Johnson had 4 kills and Faith Thornsberry finished with 3 kills and a block. Izzy Smith had 2 aces and Bailey Vulgamore tallied a kill.
Next up for Waverly is a trip to Chillicothe Saturday morning as they will take part in the Unioto Invitational.
“We’re going to take this momentum to the Unioto invitational on Saturday,” Rhodes said. “Hopefully, we’ll take some wins because those are some wins that we need when tournaments come up, and I’m very confident from where we are right now going up.”
