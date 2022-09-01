With a wire-to-wire victory over Minford Thursday evening, the Waverly Lady Tigers volleyball team earned their second win of the season and improved to 2-2 in conference play. The Tigers came out attacking and gained early confidence defeating the visiting Falcons 3-0 (25-14,25-14,25-7).

“That was something we kind of needed to finally put a team away like we should put the team away, and that was the first time I’ve seen my team play as a team and be excited for others, and that’s all I’ve been waiting for,” Tigers coach Aleah Rhodes said. “That’s not something we’ve done all season, and I was really proud to see them finally play the way they can play.”

