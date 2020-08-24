Date;Match/Location;Time

8/7;@ Pine Hill;TBA

8/10;@ Hilltop;10:00

8/12;@ Esquire GC;2:00

8/14;@ Big Beaver Creek;9:00

8/17;@ Dogwood;4:30

8/20;@ Dogwood;4:30

8/26;@ Pickaway CC;4:30

8/27;@ Big Beaver Creek;4:30

8/29;@ Westfall Invite;8:00

8/31;@ Crown Hill;4:30

9/2;@ Crown Hill;4:30

9/8;@ Valley View;4:30

9/10;@ Valley View;4:30

9/14;@ Big Beaver;4:30

9/15;@ Big Beaver;4:30

9/16;@ Big Beaver;4:30

9/21;@ Jaycees;4:30

9/23;@ Jaycees;4:30

9/24;@ Elks;9:00

Load comments