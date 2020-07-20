The Waverly-based Ohio Passion 14U softball team has been piling up the hardware in summer action and will have the opportunity to play in a “World Series” tournament this weekend.
The travel team’s coach, Brian Felts, shared that the players come from Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. He is assisted by Chad Lemaster and Mike Corcoran, both of Chillicothe.
“This group has worked hard and has immense success this season representing our small area in Cincinnati, Pickerington, West Union, Columbus, Lancaster, and Newport, Kentucky.
The team is anchored by Hannah Felts (Eastern Pike), who just pitched a shutout finals game in Lancaster this past weekend. Ohio Passion won that game 9-0 to win the USA Softball State Championships. The squad is currently on a 14-game winning streak and is kicking off World Series play (North American All Sanctioned World Series) this weekend in Columbus (Berliner Park).
Coach Felts said four of the team’s players have been chosen for the World Series All-Star game, including pitcher Hannah Felts (Eastern Pike), outfielder Josey Williams (Adena), second baseman Addy Akers (Minford) and first baseman/outfield Caroline Corcoran (Chillicothe). Those four were selected out of roughly 1,500 girls playing in this event.
“Our girls are currently ranked No. 1 in the state in power and ranked fifth nationally with the USSSA National Sanctioning,” said Felts.
The ranking can be viewed at the following link: https://www.usssa.com/fastpitch/teamHome.
The current accomplishments for the team so far this summer include: Cincinnati MVP Sport Spark Tri-State Slug Fest Champions; Beaver Ohio Sandlot Tournament Runner-Up; West Union — State Level Event Champions; Newport, Ky, Total Kaos Open National event — placed ninth out of 14 teams, going 2-3; USSSA Great Lakes Regional (Pickerington) — Co-Champs due to rain, finishing undefeated for the entire tournament; and USA Softball Class C State Championships champions.
