Friday was a big night for the Western Indians, storming past the Portsmouth Clay Panthers for a 70-22 conquest over the hosts.
The Indians just needed to get the ball into the hands of senior Colton Montgomery and junior Noah Whitt as the duo accounted for 48 of those 70 points. Whitt ended his evening with 26 points, while Montgomery notched 22.
In the first quarter alone, all scoring belonged those two. Montgomery led the charge, scoring 15 points with six two-point shots and three free throws. Whitt chipped in with nine points, having a three-pointer to go along with three baskets. By the end, Western led 24-9.
Whitt's second quarter output nearly matched Montgomery's first. Whitt connected on two more three-pointers and added four buckets to account for 14 of the 28 Western scored. Montgomery and Kolten Miller each had six points, while Reed Brewster had a basket. At the half, Western led 52-12.
In the second half, scoring was minimal by the Indians. Gavin Myers, Sean Kerns, Wyatt Grooms, Dalton Risner, and Zach Teed all broke into the scoring column. Colt Henderson also logged minutes but did not score.
The Indians will be home Saturday night to square off with Peebles. That game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, but it was changed due to a scheduling conflict for Peebles.
WHS - 24 28 7 11 - 70
CHS - 9 3 9 1 - 22
WESTERN (70) — Reed Brewster 1 0 0-0 2, Kolten Miller 3 1 0-2 9, Colton Montgomery 9 0 4-6 22, Noah Whitt 8 3 1-1 26, Gavin Myers 0 0 1-2 1, Zach Teed 2 0 0-0 4, Sean Kerns 0 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, Dalton Risner 0 1 0-0 3, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24 5 7-13 70.
CLAY (22) — Clay Cottle 1 0 2-2 4, Gavin Cayton 0 1 0-0 3, Cullen Payne 1 1 0-0 5, Evan Balestra 0 0 1-2 1, Jaden Jessee 4 0 1-2 9, Jack Holbrook 0 0 0-2 0, Ethan Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Bobby Deal 0 0 0-0 0, Justin Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Thomas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 6 2 4-8 22.
