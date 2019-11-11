Piketon held its 22nd annual All Cheerleaders' Night on Friday, September 27, 2019 as the Redstreaks hosted the Paint Valley Bearcats. While the game resulted in a loss, nearly 60 "Eat, Sleep, Cheer, Repeat" young ladies cheered their hearts out for their beloved Redstreaks. Special thanks to the following folks who allowed or assisted with this event: Wes Hairston, SVLS Board of Education, Jeff Reuter, Libby Crothers, Keith Dettwiller, Mike Moorman, Todd Peitz, Cheer Coaches: Heather Schuler, Stacey Hart, Mandy Kingrey, Sarah Hiles, and Jessica Brust, and each and every cheerleader and cheer parent!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.