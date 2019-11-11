Piketon held its 22nd annual All Cheerleaders' Night on Friday, September 27, 2019 as the Redstreaks hosted the Paint Valley Bearcats. While the game resulted in a loss, nearly 60 "Eat, Sleep, Cheer, Repeat" young ladies cheered their hearts out for their beloved Redstreaks. Special thanks to the following folks who allowed or assisted with this event: Wes Hairston, SVLS Board of Education, Jeff Reuter, Libby Crothers, Keith Dettwiller, Mike Moorman, Todd Peitz, Cheer Coaches: Heather Schuler, Stacey Hart, Mandy Kingrey, Sarah Hiles, and Jessica Brust, and each and every cheerleader and cheer parent!

