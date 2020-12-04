Playing basketball during the current COVID-19 surge is a challenge that all teams are facing.
The Western Lady Indians have had their share of challenges so far, between injuries and two different quarantine scenarios. Yet, they were able to pick up a Thursday night victory, 40-35, over Ironton St. Joseph in their Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener.
“We needed a win,” said Western coach Mike Jordan. “We started out with Piketon (36-19 loss) and Paint Valley (52-25 loss). We were in the game with Paint Valley until part way through the third quarter.”
Head Coach Mike Jordan, Assistant Coach Sonya Rittenhouse and four players were quarantined for several weeks in November and just recently had the opportunity to practice again. Western graduate Haley Whitt, who is running the fifth and sixth grade pee wee program, filled in to practice with the players who were available for Jordan and Rittenhouse while they were in quarantine. Another player is currently in quarantine, while another is out until the end of December with an injury.
In total, Western has nine players on the roster when everyone is there. The 10th, who would have played, is out for the season due to a shoulder injury in volleyball.
Jordan noted that Bart Burcham, the coach of the Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers, said his team was going through similar struggles, as are many teams in the area.
It took both teams a little while to get into the flow of play on Thursday. The Lady Flyers cracked the scoreboard first by getting to the foul line two minutes into the game. Then Western sophomore Kenzi Ferneau provided the first field goal of the night by getting past defenders with a reverse layup. Alicia Francis followed with a runner, pushing the lead to 4-1 by the mid-point. The Lady Flyers finished the quarter on a 6-2 run to go up 7-6.
Each team added 10 points to its total in the second quarter. Western added four points to go up 10-7 with a free throws from Brooklyn Tackett and a bucket from Alyssa Marhoover. Western’s scoring was completed from beyond the arc with Taylor Grooms and Ferneau each hitting from long range. At the half, Western remained down by one, 17-16.
The third quarter saw St. Joseph start the scoring to move ahead by three. Marhoover provided the next four points to put Western in front again. Emma Whaley scored for the Lady Flyers to make the lead one, 21-20, for the final time. Ferneau added two more three-pointers in the final minute to give Western a 26-22 advantage.
Ferneau continued where she left off, starting the fourth quarter with a bucket. Marhoover and Tackett added baskets to complete a 6-0 run, extending the lead to 32-22.
The Lady Flyers tried to rally, scoring back-to-back buckets off Western turnovers. The next time St. Joseph had the ball, Grooms drew a charge to give the possession to Western. Grooms followed by saving a ball out of bounds, which went to Ferneau for another three-pointer. That sequence made the lead 35-26. Ironton St. Joseph tried one final run. But Tackett provided another key basket for Western before Francis finished the win 40-35 on the line by going 3-for-4.
Jordan was proud of his team’s effort and growth.
“We’re young,” he said. “Near the end of the game, we turned an offense a few times and that is the first time we turned an offense this year.”
Statistically, Ferneau led Western with 18 points and five rebounds. Marhoover finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Tackett had six points and seven rebounds.
For St. Joseph, Bella Whaley finished with 16 points and Emma Whaley had 14 points.
ISJHS — 7 10 5 13 — 35
WHS — 6 10 10 14 — 40
IRONTON ST. JOSEPH (35) — Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Damron 2 0 0-0 4, Emma Whaley 6 0 2-3 14, Laiken Unger 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Whaley 6 1 1-5 16, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Sheridan 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 14 1 4-10 35.
WESTERN (40) — Alicia Francis 1 0 3-6 5, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Tackett 2 0 2-6 6, Taylor Grooms 0 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Marhoover 3 0 2-2 8, Kenzi Ferneau 3 4 0-2 18, TOTALS 9 5 7-12 40.
