In a scoreless defensive battle throughout the first four innings, Adena was able to plate six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Piketon fell to the Warriors at VA Memorial Stadium Tuesday night by a score of 8-2.
It was a game where both defenses made momentum-shifting plays throughout the night.
“We had a few defensive mistakes, and balls that we could’ve played better in the fifth inning to stop that bleeding, and we didn’t," said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. "But that’s what happens against good teams. They hit the ball hard, but we had a few balls that we could’ve fielded a little bit differently and put us in a better spot to stay in the game.”
Piketon went down in order in the top of the first to begin the game. After two quick outs in the bottom of the inning, Adena manufactured a two-out walk and a single to put runners on the corners. Freshman pitcher Malik Diack stranded the runners as he struck out the next batter to end the frame. Both teams would go down in order in the second inning.
In the top half of the third inning Jake Thornsberry reached on an error with one out but was left stranded. The first two batters in the bottom half of the inning reached for the Warriors, as they threatened to score. However a pair of fielder's choices and a 4-3 groundout ended the Adena threat to keep the game scoreless.
Tra Swayne walked to start the fourth and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Roger Woodruff then ripped a double down the left field line past the diving left fielder to put runners on second and third with one out. Easton Lansing then walked to load the bases. The Redstreaks, however, were unable to push a run across.
After the lead-off batter was hit by a pitch to start the bottom half of the inning, the Redstreaks then turned a 6-4-3 double play for the first two outs of the inning. Adena then reached base on another hit batter, but a fly out ended the inning keeping the game at 0-0.
Jake Thornsberry led off the fifth with a single. He was then moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt, and later to third on a groundout. Thornsberry would then score on a wild pitch to give Piketon a 1-0 lead. Adena evened the score in the bottom half on a one-out single and tied the game 1-1. The Warriors then took the lead on a bases-loaded single giving them a 3-1 advantage. The next batter Adena tripled, and the Warriors scored two more runs, giving them a 5-1 lead. The Warriors scored the last run of the inning in a throwing error, before the runner was thrown out at second trying to advance. Adena would lead 6-1 after five innings.
Roger Woodruff walked and Easton Lansing was hit by a pitch to begin the sixth. Brody Fuller then stepped to the plate and singled to right field, and Easton Lansing scored from third making it a 6-2 game. Adena added two more runs in the bottom half on a one-out single and sacrifice fly to make it 8-2. Kydan Potts singled to lead off the seventh, but the Piketon rally came up short.
Although the Streaks came up just a little short, Piketon is trending in the right direction and playing some of their best baseball as they finish out the regular season. They are looking ahead to the tournament that’s coming up in just a few short weeks.
“We’re playing good baseball right now, probably the best we’ve played all year as far as a consistent basis. We just have to keep doing the right things, and it’ll break through for us,” said Teeters.
Leading the scorebook for Piketon was Brody Fuller, who finished the night 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Jake Thornsberry was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Roger Woodruff was 1-for-2 with a double. Kydan Potts singled. Easton Lansing reached base twice and scored a run, and Tra Swayne walked twice. On the mound, it was a great effort by Malik Diack, who picked up three strikeouts and walked two batters and threw four scoreless innings in 4-1/3 innings.
“Even though his line might not indicate it, it was a nice outing for Malik (Diack). He was sharp and threw a lot of strikes,” said Teeters.
Piketon will look to bounce back on Wednesday as they host Zane Trace on senior night and travel to North Adams on Friday.
“We have to forget about this one, get ready to play Zane Trace tomorrow on Senior Night, and get this one for our seniors,” said Teeters.
