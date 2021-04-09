As a young team still searching for its first victory of the year, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks nearly found success Thursday night in front of the home crowd.
By the second inning, the Lady Streaks had played their way to a 4-1 lead. But in the top of the sixth inning, the Valley Lady Indians took advantage of three Piketon errors and added two hits, resulting in four runs that gave them a 5-4 advantage.
After Valley plated the initial run in the top of the first inning, the Lady Redstreaks nearly answered. Elizabeth Claytor started the offense with a one-out single, but she was later caught trying to steal second base. Laney Brown and Natalie Cooper followed with base hits, but a fielder’s choice brought the frame to an end.
Piketon was successful in scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Taylor Williams reached base on an error. Jazz Lamerson followed with a single. Both had the opportunity to score on a hit from Jasmine Roberts, giving PHS the 2-1 edge. Roberts became the second out of the inning on a fielder’s choice, but both Hayleigh Risner and Claytor got to base and scored on an RBI-double from Laney Brown.
Defensively, the Lady Redstreaks worked out of several jams, leaving six Valley runners stranded in the first five innings. In top of the fifth, second baseman Kaylee Maynard had the opportunity to turn a double-play, tagging an advancing Valley base runner before throwing the ball to Natalie Cooper at first to get the batter.
But Valley found success in the top of the sixth by producing several hits and taking advantage of Piketon’s miscues. The four runs the Lady Indians scored created a 5-4 advantage.
Piketon was able to get the potential tying and game-winning runs to base in the bottom of the sixth inning with hit from Maynard and Ashlyn Elliott, but Valley got out of the jam.
The Lady Redstreaks could not rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, resulting in the 5-4 loss.
Offensively for Piketon, Laney Brown finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Jasmine Roberts was 1-for-3 and had the other RBI. Elizabeth Claytor finished 2-for-4 with a run, while pitcher Hayleigh Risner was 1-for-4 with a run. Natalie Cooper, Kaylee Maynard, Jazz Lamerson, and Ashlyn Elliott each had a hit.
Piketon Head Softball Coach Denise Zimmerman is proud of how far her young ladies have come in a short amount of time.
“We are very young. We don’t have any returning varsity players and no seniors on the roster. We only have two juniors and only one played on the J.V. team as a freshman. The other was hurt,” said Zimmerman.
“It is going to take time, but I couldn’t be more proud of how far the girls have come. We will be a different team by the time the second half comes around if they keep working the way they have.”
Piketon faced Westfall at home Friday night. Weather permitting, they were tentatively set to head to West Union for a double header on Saturday. They will be back home versus Adena on Monday.
