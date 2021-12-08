After their season opener against Wheelersburg was postponed Friday night due to the Pirates' deep playoff football run, the Waverly Tigers opened up the season Tuesday night against the visiting Northwest Mohawks. The Tigers started off the season with a 67-29 win over the Mohawks.
“I think this group is going to do special things this year. We have a lot of pieces and a lot of intensity these guys bring. When we play hard, and defensively play the full 90 feet, it’s fun to watch. As hard as we play, we still have some things to clean up defensively and offensively. They’ll continue to work and get better and better,” said Waverly coach Travis Robertson.
Waverly got off to a quick start, as the Tigers took an early 8-0 lead with 6:01 to go in the first quarter. Hudson Kelly then made it 13-0 after he scored off an assist by Trey Robertson with 3:43 to go in the opening quarter.
“Hudson Kelly had great energy. He was flying around rebounding and running the floor. We told him, 'If you can defend, rebound and run the floor, you have a chance to play a lot of minutes,' and he’s done that,'' mentioned Robertson.
The Tigers then pushed the lead to 19-3 after the first quarter. Mark Stulley scored with 5:37 left in the second quarter giving Waverly a 23-3 lead. Penn Morrison and Will Futhey would then add buckets as the Tigers took a 32-13 lead into the half.
“He’s (Morrison) been out of it (basketball) so long he’s unsure about some things, but from where he started to where he is now he’s made a jump," said Robertson about senior Penn Morrison. "I think you're going to see a bigger jump as the season goes. He’s a big kid, runs the floor, shoots the three well, and you’ll see him get better and better.”
Waverly connected on three triples and scored f15 points in the third quarter, as they led 55-21 going into the fourth. The Tigers would go on to win 67-29 for their first win of the season.
Trey Robertson led the Tiger with 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Will Futhey scored 14 points along with four boards. Penn Morrison scored seven points and had four rebounds. Wade Futhey scored six points while Mark Stulley and Hudson Kelly each finished with five points. Braylon Robertson had four steals.
The Tigers were 25-of-48 from the field, including 3-of-14 from the arc, and 14-of-20 from the free throw line. Waverly had 26 rebounds and forced 21 turnovers. The Tigers also finished with 14 assists.
Alex Baer and Evan Amburgey led the Mohawks with six points each, while Tanner Bolin scored five points.
The Tigers will get back into conference action on Friday night as they travel to take on the Minford Falcons.
“We got a couple days here. We'll get ready and watch some film, do a scouting report and work on things we did wrong tonight," said Robertson. "Hopefully we come out Friday night better than we were tonight and on the road get an SOC win.”
