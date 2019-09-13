Capping a full slate of five volleyball matches in six days, the Waverly Lady Tigers swept the week, running their record to 10-2.
Spanning from Saturday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 12, Waverly’s wins this past week came over Miami Trace, Jackson, Oak Hill, Vinton County and Eastern. Thursday evening’s home contest against Eastern was the first time the two in-county schools have met as Southern Ohio Conference Division II opponents. Eastern is currently mired in a struggle.
Thursday evening’s Pike County matchup between Eastern and Waverly was played at WHS where the Lady Tigers won 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-12).
Eastern started the opening set with a pair of ace serves from senior Katie Newsome, eventually pushing up to a 4-1 advantage with a kill from Andee Lester, and a serve from Skylar White, which was finished on a kill from Addison Cochenour. The Lady Tigers fought back behind a serving run from Sarah Thompson, using key plays from Carli Knight to move in front 6-4.
The two teams played up to a 9-7 Eastern lead when Knight delivered a kill for the Lady Tigers to put the ball into freshman Kelli Stewart’s hands. Stewart delivered a serving run of nine straight points to put the Lady Tigers in front 17-8. The Lady Eagles finally recorded a stop, and Cochenour followed with a pair of service points, cutting the lead to 17-12. But the Lady Tigers took the ball again and Mattie Elliott followed with three more service points, using kills from Knight and Thompson, plus a well-placed ball from setter Hailie Silcott. That made the lead 21-12.
The Lady Eagles took the next point, briefly trading points with the Lady Tigers up to 23-14. Then Hailie Silcott served the final two points to take the set 25-14.
The second set was the most competitive of the night. Eastern moved in front 4-1 behind a kill and service points from Andee Lester. That set the tone for the two teams to trade short runs. Waverly added points on serves from Mattie Elliott and Kelli Stewart, while Eastern had points from Chloe Dixon and Mackenzie Green. At that point, EHS was head 9-6. The advantage continued up to 13-10.
After Waverly won the point to make it 13-11, sophomore Sarah Thompson served three more points, briefly giving the Lady Tigers their first lead in the set of 14-13. Eastern sophomore Addison Cochenour broke the run with a kill, creating a 14-14 tie. The Lady Tigers claimed the next two points, going up 16-14 with a block from Elliott, only to see Eastern come back with a pair of points on a kill and a block from Dixon, 16-16.
After taking the next point, Waverly attempted to put the game away again on Kelli Stewart’s serve. Stewart fired across four more points, using a block from Elliott, two kills from Knight and an ace, to increase the lead to 21-16,
The Lady Eagles took the next point, coming back with a four-point serving run from Cocehour, tying the set at 21-21. The Lady Tigers won the next point and didn’t lose the lead again. Elliott served a point, using a kill from Knight to make the lead 23-12. The two teams traded points with Knight recording the final kill in the set to make it 25-23.
In the third set, Waverly surged out to a 7-1 lead behind short serving runs from Hailie Silcott and Sarah Thompson, setting the tone for the rest of the match. Eastern wasn’t able to put together any runs. The Lady Eagles gained most of their points in the set by stopping a short serving run from the Lady Tigers.
After both teams had completed one rotation, Waverly led 13-7. Then Hailie Silcott provided another run, using a kill from Thompson, another from her younger sister Annie, and an ace to make the lead 16-8. The teams trailed points up to 18-10 when Annie Silcott served back-to-back points. The Lady Eagles won the next point before Waverly took it back with a kill from Stewart. Then Stewart served two more points, increasing the lead to 23-11. Eastern won its final point with a kill from Dixon. Then Knight had the kill to make it set- and match-point, 24-12. Elliott served the final point, won on a dig from Annie Silcott, to take the set 25-12.
Statistically for Waverly, Knight finished with 12 kills and 14 digs. Thompson added eight kills and 10 points with three aces. Stewart had five kills, 10 digs and 16 points with five aces. Elliott added four kills and two blocks. Hailie Silcott handed out 22 assists and added four kills. Annie Silcott had three kills, one block and 11 digs.
The Lady Tigers have plenty of strong hitters to win the plays at the net all through the rotation, including freshman Kelli Stewart, sophomores Sarah Thompson and Annie Silcott, and junior standout Carli Knight.
“Those young hitters have been showing up this week. They are playing all the way around the court,” said Waverly coach Nancy Terry. “They hit so hard in the front row, but they are also digging in the back row, and their serving is awesome. It is a nice luxury to have them.”
In earlier matches this week, the Lady Tigers defeated Miami Trace 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 26-24) on Saturday, Sept. 7.
In that win, Sarah Thompson and Kelli Stewart led the way in kills with 10 each, followed by Carli Knight and Hailie Silcott with six each, and Annie Silcott and Mattie Elliott with five each. Elliott led the way in blocks with five, followed by Thompson and Stewart with three each. Knight was the leading digger with 18, followed by Hailie Silcott with nine and Annie Silcott with eight. Hailie Silcott also handed out 34 assists, while Annie provided four.
On Monday evening, Waverly defeated Jackson 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 26-24). The Lady Tigers followed by defeating another Jackson County team Tuesday night, downing Oak Hill 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-13).
Against Oak Hill, Carli Knight had 13 kills and 10 digs. Thompson recorded four kills, seven digs, and four blocks. Stewart added seven digs and 13 points with two aces. Hailie Silcott had 21 assists, seven digs and served 11 points with two. Annie Silcott added six digs. Waverly’s junior varsity team also won 2-0 (25-17, 25-16).
On Wednesday night, the Lady Tigers defeated the unbeaten Vinton County Lady Vikings 3-1 (18-25, 27-25, 25-21, 29-27).
That contest was the best that Terry had seen her Lady Tigers play, and she feels it will be a springboard into the remainder of the season.
“We’ve played more than half of our schedule. We had four teams from Division II on our schedule and we’ve beaten all four,” said Terry. “We are looking forward to the second half of league play. We’re really getting into the flow right now. I think our second half will be much better. We have so many great hitters and all-around players.”
Against the Lady Vikings, Knight led the net attack with 20 kills. Sarah Thompson and Hailie Silcott each added eight kills each. Thompson also provided eight blocks, while Mattie Elliott contributed five. Hailie Silcott handed out 38 assists in all.
Knight also led the team in digs with 22, followed by Annie Silcott and Hailie Silcott with 17 each. Kelli Stewart provided 15 digs and was a perfect 15-for-15 serving with three aces. Annie Silcott had the best serve receive percentage, going 20-for-21.
Terry said the tiredness was showing for the Lady Tigers when they began their match with Eastern, but they pulled it together as play continued.
Against Eastern, Knight led with 12 kills, followed by Thompson (6), Elliott (4), Hailie Silcott (4), Annie Silcott (3) and Kelli Stewart (3). Stewart was 18-for-19 serving with five aces to lead the way in that category. Elliott led in blocks with five, followed by Thompson (3), Stewart (2), Hailie Silcott (1) and Annie Silcott (1).
Knight led the way in digs as well with 14, followed by Annie Silcott with 11 and Stewart with 10. Hailie Silcott had nine digs and also provided 22 assists. Annie Silcott was 10-for-11 in serve receive.
With all of those wins, the Waverly Lady Tigers improved to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Those two losses have come from league opponents Wheelersburg and South Webster. Waverly will head to Portsmouth West Tuesday and Wheelersburg Thursday.
The Lady Eagles continue to battle through some tough losses. On Saturday, Sept. 7, they were defeated by Federal Hocking 3-2 (26-28, 25-11, 25-14, 21-25, 15-11). It was the third five-set match the Lady Eagles have played this season, and they are still looking to win one of those long battles.
Against Federal Hocking, Addison Cochenour had 12 kills, six blocks, 11 digs and 13 assists. Skylar White led in assists with 21, adding 18 digs and four kills. She was also a perfect 17-for-17 serving. Katie Newsome had 10 kills and 20 digs. Andee Lester had six kills, five blocks and 10 digs. Chloe Dixon added three kills and two blocks, while Tiffany Burkitt had two kills and a block. Samantha Turner had 16 digs and was 17-for-19 in serve receive, while Mackenzie Greene served 17-for-19 with an ace.
On Tuesday evening, the Lady Eagles entertained the SOC II leading Wheelersburg Lady Pirates and suffered an 0-3 loss (7-25, 14-25, 20-25).
For Eastern, Addison Cochenour led in kills with eight, followed by Lester (6), Newsome (4), Dixon (2), Burkitt (2). White handed out eight assists, while Cochenour provided five. Newsome added one block and provided five digs. Turner led in digs with eight, followed by White with seven.
Eastern (2-9, 1-7 SOC II) will be back in action Tuesday at home in another SOC II battle against the Minford Lady Falcons. The Lady Eagles will travel to Northwest Thursday.
