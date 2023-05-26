Austin throws his way back to state

Alan Austin releases one of his throws in the discus competition during an early season meet at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Piketon senior thrower Alan Austin will be returning to the state track and field meet for the second straight year in the discus competition.

Last season, Austin qualified for and finished seventh in the discus in the 2022 OHSAA Division II state track and field meet. His seventh-place throw traveled 158-feet, 4-inches.


