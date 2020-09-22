Playing a pair of midweek games last week, the Waverly Tigers found themselves in a battle with the Northwest Mohawks Tuesday evening.
The two teams played to a 1-1 draw at Waverly’s Raidiger Field. Northwest struck first by capitalizing on a free kick in the first half. Waverly responded by using a corner kick to knot the score soon afterwards. Junior Parker Riggs provided the goal for the Tigers, using assists from juniors Waylon Lamerson and Adam Pyzik. Waverly’s goalie, Aaron Haynes, finished with 12 saves.
On Thursday evening, the Tigers traveled to Jackson, suffering a 3-0 defeat. Aaron Haynes had 14 saves in the goal.
With the tie and the loss, the Tigers moved to 3-4-1 overall and 0-3-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II competition.
