After a tough loss Thursday night against Southeastern, the Lady Redstreaks knew they needed to bounce back. Piketon did just that and in a big way Saturday afternoon, as they put four in double figures, while shooting a scorching hot 27-of-45 from the field and forcing 23 turnovers in a 68-18 victory over the Whiteoak Wildcats.
“We had a tough loss on Thursday against Southeastern. We told the girls we had to come out ready to play," said Piketon head coach Brett Coreno. "After a tough loss, you just never know how you're going to come out. They came out ready to play and got everyone in the game, which is good. Our starters were cheering on our reserve players. It was good (to see) how this team supports each other.”
It took a few minutes for the Redstreaks to get into a rhythm, as they held a 2-1 lead with 6:09 to play. But behind Sophomores Kennedy Jenkins and Bailey Vulgamore, the Redstreaks used an 11-0 run to make it 13-3 with 3:09 to go in the first. The Redstreaks then built the lead to 21-3 after the first quarter.
Piketon continued to bring the pressure as they started the second quarter on a quick 9-0 run before extending the lead to 46-10 at the half. Vulgamore and Jenkins combined for 30 of those points, as the Redstreaks shot 19-of-25 from the field, including a perfect 5-of-5 from the three point line.
“I think we have good chemistry so we know how we like to pass and where we’re at on the floor,” said sophomore Jazz Lamerson who finished the game with 12 points.
Piketon continued to control the game in the second half as they would lead 63-13 after the third and win 68-18 in dominant fashion.
“ We feed off of each other offensively which helps me personally,” added Jenkins.
Not only was this a dominant win from start to finish for the Redstreaks, it put other opponents on notice that they can compete with anyone night in and night out.
“We’re kind of in the middle of the pack right now. People don’t think we’re going to do amazing, but they know we can do well in the SVC," said Bailey Vulgamore. "We’re a team full of mostly sophomores and we're athletic and we can get up and down the floor. The sky’s the limit."
Bailey Vulgamore led the Redstreaks with 17 points, five assists and five steals, while Kennedy Jenkins scored 16 points. Jazz Lamerson added 12 points, while Hayleigh Risner scored 15 and brought down eight rebounds. Savannah McNelly rounded out the scoring with eight points while dishing out an assist. Team-wise, the Redstreaks secured 23 rebounds while assisting on 13-of-27 made shots and came away with 17 steals. Next up for the Redstreaks is a pair of league games as they host Unioto and travel to Huntington on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We have a tough Unioto team on Tuesday. Then we go to Huntington. so we have two tough games coming up. We’ll prepare, see what happens, (and) then go from there.” said Coreno.
