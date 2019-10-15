With the regular season in the record books, the Waverly Tigers boys soccer team shifted their focus toward tournament play. The Tigers hosted the Chesapeake Panthers at Raidiger Field Monday night in a Division II sectional quarterfinal. Behind goals from Waylon Lamerson, František Podlaha and Caleb Boyer the Tigers defeated the Panthers 3-0 to advance to the sectional semifinals.
Waylon Lamerson got the Tigers on the board with 17:23 in the first half off an assist by František Podlaha to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Six minutes and 46 seconds later, Podlaha scored on a breakaway goal to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. With just over six minutes to play in the half, Caleb Boyer then found the back of the net off of a corner kick by Adam Pyzik.
“We were lacking goal scoring a little bit. Tonight we had three people involved on the top end with Frantisek (Podlaha),Waylon (Lamerson) and Caleb (Boyer). All three gave a heck of an effort on the offensive end, which we were lacking the last few games of the season,” said Waverly head coach Bryan Smith.
In the second half there wasn’t a whole lot of offensive action as the defenses battled it out. Both teams would only get two shots at the goal. Chesapeake scored their only goal with 10 seconds to go in the game.
“We played well. We’re finally piecing things together. Defensively, we stepped up and played well. I was a little disappointed we didn’t put anymore goals in the second half, so I really got on them. We were wanting a shutout, but my biggest thing was we got shut out the second half. We’ll work on that the rest of the week and then travel to Marietta on Thursday to take on the overall number one seed of the tournament,” said Smith.
The Tigers got 11 shots off in the game, while the Waverly defense only allowed the Panthers offense to take four shots. Aaron Haynes saved three shots for the Tigers.
It will be a clash between Tigers as Waverly now advances to take on the Marietta Tigers Thursday in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m.
“It will be a tough go for us, but we’ll prepare as best we can,” said Smith.
