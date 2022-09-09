Waverly finished this past week of volleyball with three wins and two losses.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Waverly Lady Tigers competed in the Unioto volleyball tournament.
In the first match, Trimble defeated Waverly 2-1 (26-24, 16-24, 25-20).
Kelli Stewart led Waverly on the net with 13 kills and added seven digs. Bailey Vulgamore provided six kills and 17 digs. Hallie Oyer leveled 10 kills, and Sidney Johnson followed with seven. Izzy Smith handed out 23 assists. Caris Risner added 11 digs.
In the second match, McClain defeated Waverly in a very close battle 2-0 (25-23, 26-24).
Stewart finished that match with 14 kills and 13 digs. Risner led the way in digs with 19, while Vulgamore provided 10. Oyer also recorded eight kills.
In the third match, the Lady Tigers defeated Logan Elm 2-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-14).
Faith Thornsberry added 13 digs and three solo blocks. Stewart provided 23 digs and 16 kills. Vulgamore had 18 digs. Johnson added 10 kills and 11 digs. Oyer generated eight kills, while Risner had 11 digs. Smith provided 34 assists.
Getting back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II play Tuesday evening, Waverly defeated Valley 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-21).
Smith handed out 32 assists in the win and also had six ace serves. Stewart tallied 14 kills and 26 digs. Oyer had 11 kills and two blocks. Vulgamore generated seven kills and 15 digs. Thornsberry produced 11 digs, four kills and three blocks. Johnson added 15 digs and five kills, while Risner had 12 digs.
The Lady Tigers traveled to Oak Hill Thursday night and picked up a 3-0 win, improving to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. No further details were available at press time.
Waverly will be back home Tuesday evening to take on in-county opponent Eastern. The junior varsity game begins at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will travel to Northwest Wednesday and then return home to take on South Webster Thursday.
