With the Prospect League All-Star break taking place Monday, Tuesday and today, the Chillicothe Paints appear to be in good shape heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
The Paints have a solid hold on second place in the East Division standings, meaning that they will have a spot in the playoffs if they can hold it. If they can surpass the East Division leading Danville Dans, then they would have home field advantage for the one-game divisional playoff. Entering the All-Star break, the Paints stood at (30-17), 1.5 games behind the Dans (30-14). The third-place team, Terre Haute, is six games behind Danville at 25-21.
According to the league’s website, the 2019 PL schedule is 60 games starting May 30 and ends with the Prospect League Championship Series during the second week of August.
Postseason play has been shortened for 2019 to allow for more off-days and an All-Star break during the regular season. The top two teams in each division at the end of the regular season will play a one-game division championship game. The division champions will then play a best-of-three Prospect League Championship Series. Home field in both rounds goes to the team with the best regular-season record.
For players to participate in the postseason, they must be on the 32-man active roster at the end of the regular season and must have played or pitched in a regular-season game prior to the final 10 days of the regular season.
In the West Division, the Cape Catfish (32-13) lead the way with the best overall record in the league. The DuPage Pistol Shrimp (25-17) and the Quincy Gems (25-21) follow.
Heading into the break, the Paints played five straight games against West Virginia, winning three of those. The final two games before the break featured plenty of offense.
Chillicothe turned in a football-like 15-3 win over West Viriginia on Saturday evening. Dylan Carpenter (Sinclair CC) returned to the Paints roster after playing for the team in 2018 and filled in as the team’s catcher. Carpenter also provided the most RBIs for the Paints with four, finishing 3-for-5 from the dish. Catcher Cole Andrews (Miami University) served as the designated hitter, going 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Justin McIntyre (Western Michigan) tripled and drove in two in his 2-for-5 performance.
Jack Raines (Baldwin Wallace) started and picked up his fifth pitching win of the season. That keeps Raines in a multi-player tie for second in pitching wins for the season. Raines also holds fifth overall in the earned run average category for the Prospect League with a 3.43 ERA.
Teammate Austin Calopietro (University of Toledo) is also on that “pitching wins” list after picking up his fifth win in the 10-1 triumph over Terre Haute on Sunday. Calopietro recorded three strikeouts in the win, bringing his total to 56 for the season, which is also a top mark for the Prospect League. Paint Mitch Milhelm is in that six-way tie for second after getting his fifth win of the year when the Paints beat West Virginia 13-5 on Wednesday, July 17.
Other highlights from that game against the Rex came from the plate. Cody Orr (Tiffin) batted 4-for-4 from the plate with two triples, two runs and three RBIs. That effort pushed Orr well into the top spot for batting average in the Prospect League at .413. Cole Andrews was 1-for-5 with two more RBIs, pushing himself to the top of the league with 48 for the season.
The other Paint on the pitching leaderboard is pitcher Zach Kendall (University of Rio Grande). He holds the top spot with a 2.38 ERA. Gavin Homer (Penn State University) is in a five-way tie for third in home runs with 11.
The Paints will be back in action at home at V.A. Memorial Stadium, beginning on Thursday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. against Champion City. They will play Champion City again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m., followed by a game against the Normal (Illinois) Corn Belters on Saturday, at 7:05 p.m.
