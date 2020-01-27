Snapping a seven-game losing streak, the Eastern Eagles picked up a 20-point win Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Northwest, defeating the Mohawks 58-38.
Freshman Neil Leist helped the Eagles take flight with a strong start, scoring all 11 of his points during the opening quarter, including three trifectas. Hunter Cochenour and Chase Carter each contributed a basket. The Mohawks scored just eight, led by Billy Crabtree with four points.
It was a youth-led movement again for the Eagles in the second quarter, as freshman Gabe McBee connected on a pair of three-pointers and added a bucket to account for eight of his team's 12 points. Jake Tribby and Cochenour had one basket each. Northwest scored just six points. At the break, Eastern was up 27-14.
Adding to their lead in the third quarter, the Eagles spread the scoring between five different athletes. Cochenour and Carter each provided four points, while McBee, Brennen Slusher and Tribby all had one bucket apiece. In all, EHS tallied 14 points, while the Mohawks had nine. Heading to the final quarter, Eastern was ahead 41-23.
Drake Ferguson led the charge for Eastern in the fourth quarter, scoring six points. Cochenour and Tribby each added four points, Trenten Brown had a bucket, and Carter split a pair of free throws. The Eagles had outscored the Mohawks 17-15 to take the 58-38 win.
For Eastern, Cochenour led with 12 points, followed by Leist with 11 and McBee with 10. For Northwest, Billy Crabtree was the only player to reach double figures, having 12 points.
With the victory, the Eagles improved to 6-9 overall and 3-7 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The Eagles traveled to Oak Hill Friday night and suffered a 59-26 loss.
Oak Hill's defense kept the Eagles from doing much of anything offensively in the first half of play, allowing the Oaks to gain an early hold.
In the loss, Hunter Cochenour produced 17 points to lead the Eagles. Oak Hill was led by Chase Hammond with 18 and Luke Stewart with 13.
The Eagles squared off with South Webster at home on Tuesday night. They will head to Valley on Saturday.
