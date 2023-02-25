After falling behind to the visiting Waterford Wildcats early in the Friday, Feb. 24 Division IV sectional final basketball game, the hosting Western Indians turned it around in the second half, winning 66-46. After cutting down the nets, the team gathered for a group photo. The sectional title was the third straight for the Indians.
For the third straight season the Western Indians have won a varsity boys basketball sectional title. The Indians trailed for the first 16 minutes of the game, but outscored the visiting Waterford Wildcats 45-22 in the second half, as they would come away with a 66-46 victory to win the sectional title.
“When we first started out, we weren’t executing very well, and they were hitting shots,” said Indian guard Drew Haggy. “We went into the half down three, and we came out and Kameron Janes got a few layups off the rip, and we started executing from there.”
Waterford took an early 5-0 lead to begin the game. Western then cut the lead to 5-4, but the Wildcats hit three triples and used an 11-2 run to take a 16-6 lead after the opening quarter.
Behind baskets from Chase Carter and Zach Teed, the Indians cut the lead to single digits 19-11 with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Carter then hit a triple off an assist from Haggy, as the Indians cut the lead to 22-17 with 1:51 left in the half. Western scored four of the next six points of the half, but would trail 24-21 heading into the locker room.
“At halftime, we said we have to trust our conditioning, trust what we scouted, and do the same thing. We did run and jump a little bit, which changed it up. We wanted to get pressure on them all night, and we weren’t able to early, and I felt like we did after the first quarter,” said Western head coach Doug Williams.
Western forced back to back turnovers and converted them into points, as they started the second half on a 4-0 run to take a 25-24 lead, forcing Waterford to burn a timeout with 6:30 left. Both teams would then trade baskets back and forth.
After the Indians took a brief 33-31 lead in the middle of the quarter, the Wildcats answered with a triple to regain the lead 34-33. The Indians then used a 10-0 run to end the quarter. Haggy completed an old-fashioned three after a steal and basket. Haggy then sank a pair of technical free throws as he put the Indians up 41-34 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. Carter then scored, as time expired in the third quarter as Western would lead 43-34 heading into the final frame.
With 6:20 left to play the game Western built the largest lead of the game 50-34. After a bucket by Janes with 5:33 left to play, the Indians would push the lead to 54-36. The Indians would go on to win 66-46 and advance to Monday night's district semifinal.
Statistically leading the Indians was Chase Carter who finished with 27 points and seven rebounds, while Drew Haggy finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
“They were huge (Haggy, Carter),” said Williams. “Drew got a couple steals for layups and that started the run. Chase is an anchor on our defense, and we hand out a defensive player of the game, and sometimes I forget to give it to him. You want to look at how many points did his guy score? Really his guy only scores if he had to help somebody else (on defense). He led us in charges all year, so he’s always there.”
Janes was also in double figures with 17 points. Colt Henderson had 3 points along with 3 rebounds. Daniel Rodriguez and Zach Teed each finished with 2 points. Western was 23-49 from the floor and hit three trifectas. The Indians were 15-19 from the free throw line and had 29 rebounds along with 10 steals. Western forced 21 Waterford turnovers, while committing 13.
Coming up next for the Indians is a district semifinal matchup against the top seeded Fairfield Lions Monday night. The game will be played at Piketon High School with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.
“At the beginning of the year, if you said you’d have a sectional title playing the number one team in the district for a chance to go to the Convo, I'd sign up for it,” said Williams.
“We’re just going to practice tomorrow and Sunday and prepare for the best," added Haggy.
