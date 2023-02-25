Western boys basketball - sectional champs 22-23

After falling behind to the visiting Waterford Wildcats early in the Friday, Feb. 24 Division IV sectional final basketball game, the hosting Western Indians turned it around in the second half, winning 66-46. After cutting down the nets, the team gathered for a group photo. The sectional title was the third straight for the Indians. 

 By Baden Fuller

For the third straight season the Western Indians have won a varsity boys basketball sectional title. The Indians trailed for the first 16 minutes of the game, but outscored the visiting Waterford Wildcats 45-22 in the second half, as they would come away with a 66-46 victory to win the sectional title.

“When we first started out, we weren’t executing very well, and they were hitting shots,” said Indian guard Drew Haggy. “We went into the half down three, and we came out and Kameron Janes got a few layups off the rip, and we started executing from there.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments