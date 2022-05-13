Every coach hopes their team will hit their peak at tournament time.
The Waverly Tigers have certainly put together a solid week on the baseball diamond, winning three straight to build some momentum going into Monday night’s sectional game at Circleville, which is set for 5 p.m.
On Monday night, the Tigers entertained the Gallia Academy Blue Devils and outlasted the visitors to earn a 1-0 nine-inning victory.
Waverly senior Dawson Shoemaker had the honor of providing the walk-off, RBI-single to nail down the 1-0 victory. His hit drove in junior Peyton Harris, who finished 1-4 with a double. Senior J.T. Barnett was 2-4 from the plate with a double.
Waverly’s Tyler Malone was the winning pitcher, going 4.1 innings, while allowing two hits and striking out four batters. Alex Boles logged 4.2 innings, allowing no hits, while striking out 10.
“Great baseball game! Hats off to Shoe (Dawson Shoemaker) for the walkoff single,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble, following the win.
On Wednesday night, the Tigers took on the Chillicothe Cavaliers and picked up a run-rule victory of 12-2.
Quinton Hurd was the winning pitcher, working four innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out five batters.
Waverly piled up plenty of statistics offensively. Ben Nichols was 2-2 with 2 runs. Creed Smith went 2-4 with two RBIs. J.T. Barnett was 2-4 with a run. Peyton Harris was 2-3 as well.
Dawson Shoemaker was 1-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Cristian Mossbarger and L.T. Jordan both went 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Tanner Nichols finished 1-2.
“This was a good team win,” said Noble. “Q (Quinton Hurd) did a nice job pounding the zone and keeping hitters off balance.”
On Thursday night, Waverly did the same thing to the Wellston Golden Rockets, winning 12-2.
Alex Boles returned to the mound, going four innings. He allowed two hits, while striking out five batters.
From the plate for the Tigers, J.T. Barnett continued his strong hitting in return from an injury. He was 2-4 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Quinton Hurd was 2-2 with a double and an RBI. Ben Nichols finished 1-1 with a double and two RBIs. L.T. Jordan went 2-3 and worked two walks.
Jase Hurd was 1-3 with a double, two runs, one RBI and two stolen bases. Peyton Harris had a 1-4 day with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Dawson Shoemaker was 1-5 with an RBI and a run. Hunter Hauck finished 1-2 with a run and an RBI.
