On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Eastern Eagle cross country teams competed at the Waverly Tiger Invitational in Bristol Park. The Eagles placed several in the top five and even claimed an individual title.
The junior high girls’ race was up first. Eastern's Josie Ware started the day with a breakout performance. Josie finished the two-mile race with a time of 14 minutes and 32 seconds, which was a new personal best time by 1 minute and 30 seconds and placed her seventh overall. Josie’s teammate Olivia Logan placed 18th overall with a time of 16 minutes and 24 seconds.
Eastern's junior high boys finished runner-up to fellow SOC team Wheelersburg. Eastern was led by seventh grade standout Aiden Werner, who edged out Vinton County’s Samuel Boyd by 5 seconds to claim victory. Aiden won the race with a time of 11 minutes and 12 seconds, which ranks amongst the top seventh grade boys’ times in the state. Aiden was followed by teammate Garrett Cody. Garrett placed fifth overall with a new personal best time of 12 minutes and 8 seconds. Carson Salisbury, Tucker Leist, Jubal Bevins and Sherman Salisbury were the remaining finishers for Eastern. Carson, Tucker, Jubal and Sherman placed 20th, 25th, 30th and 40th, respectively.
Junior Abby Cochenour was the top Eastern high school girl finisher. Abby finished third overall with a time of 21 minutes and 14 seconds. Sofia Salisbury and Kaylee Jones placed 29th and 43rd overall for Eastern.
The high school boys were the final race of the day for Eastern. Freshman standout Teagan Werner led the way for the Eagles. Teagan covered the course in a time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds which placed him fifth overall. Teagan’s time ranks him amongst the top of Division III freshman in the state. Jaxon Collins was the next finisher for Eastern. Jaxon placed 32rd overall. Hayden Tuggle was the final finisher Eastern placing 56th overall.
The Eastern cross country teams compete again next Saturday at the Minford Invitational hosted by Minford Local Schools.
