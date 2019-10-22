Just two more games remain in the regular season for high school football teams across Ohio. Here’s a look at what the three Pike County varsity squads will face this week.
WAVERLY
Despite suffering a 42-28 setback at Wheelersburg Friday night, the Waverly Tigers remain in position to host a home playoff game at this point, as the top four schools in each region will host the opening round game.
The OHSAA released its football rankings Tuesday afternoon, and the Tigers found themselves sitting fourth in the Division IV Region 15 rankings.
The Tigers will aim to get back on the winning side Friday night, as they prepare for their final home game of the regular season against the Minford Falcons. The task won’t be an easy one, as the Falcons come into the contest with an overall record matching Waverly’s at 6-2. The difference is in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Tigers stand at 2-1, while the Falcons sit at 1-2. Minford lost to Wheelersburg in overtime 21-20 on Oct. 4. Then they bounced back with a 33-14 win over West before suffering a 17-14 loss to Oak Hill.
Statistically, the two teams have posted similar numbers. Waverly has now scored 288 points for an average of 36 per game. The Falcons have produced 268 points for an average of 33.5 per game. On defense, the Tigers have surrendered 172 points for an average of 21.5 per game. Minford has given up 161 points for 20.1 per game.
The Falcons also want to win to keep themselves in the playoff conversation, as they sit sixth in the Division V Region 19 standings. A lot is on the line for both teams, as far as post-season points.
Statistically, Waverly’s Payton Shoemaker continues his march toward a school-record 2,000-yard rushing season. After the Wheelersburg game, he stood at 189 carries for 1,696 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Tigers will be looking to help him continue his nearly 200-yard per game output.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Raidiger Field.
PIKETON
Now that the Redstreaks have tasted victory in Scioto Valley Conference play, they are thirsty for more.
Offensively, the Redstreaks produced a season-high 48 points in the win at Westfall, and they have high hopes as they head to Ross County to take on the Huntington Huntsmen Friday night.
Huntington has recorded just one win this season, a 52-46 win at Eastern in the second week of the season. That is the most the Huntsmen have scored in contest. They were shut out by Paint Valley and Adena. They have not scored more than 16 points against an SVC opponent.
In all, Huntington has scored 127 points this year with 52 of those coming at Eastern. That works out to an average of 15.9 points per game. Piketon has now scored 200 points for an average of 25 per game. Defensively, the Redstreaks have surrendered a total of 312 points this season for an average of 39 points per game. The Huntsmen have given up more, allowing 348 points for 43.5 points per game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Huntington.
EASTERN
The Eastern Eagles are aiming for an upset at home Friday night when the Northwest Mohawks come to EHS for a key Southern Ohio Conference Division I battle.
Northwest and Symmes Valley are currently tied for the lead in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I race at 3-0. Eastern sits right behind them at 2-1. Green is 1-2, followed by Notre Dame 0-3.
Eastern has scored 254 points this year for an average of 31.8 points per game. Defensively, the Eagles have surrendered 264 points for 33 points per game.
Northwest has scored 285 points for an average of 35.6 points per game. Defensively, the Mohawks have given up 172 points for an average of 21.5 points per game.
Eastern is expected to continue having junior Dillion Mattox as the quarterback of the team. Mattox took over the role in last week’s contest at Notre Dame in place of the injured Wyatt Hines. In that spot, he produced 208 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he added 3 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eastern. It will be the final home game for the Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.