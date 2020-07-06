PORTSMOUTH, OH (July 4, 2020) - Jimmy Owens outdueled Jonathan Davenport over the last 14 laps of the Independence 50 to claim the victory on Saturday Night at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The win was Owens' fifth out of the last six Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events. The triumph marked the 70th of his career in series competition. Davenport finished a close second followed by Billy Moyer Jr., Kyle Bronson, and Tim McCreadie.
Owens went to victory lane on a perfectly prepared racetrack at PRP. "The racetrack was really good tonight. This is the smoothest and the raciest the track has been. We have had some really good shows here in the past, but tonight is probably the best considering how it worked out for us. I want to thank Leon, Becky, and Derek Ramirez this car has been phenomenal in the last year. Tonight was a great night for this team," said the 48-year-old Tennessee racer.
Owens took the lead at the drop of the green flag, but the car on the move early on was Shane Clanton. Clanton started eighth but quickly moved into the second slot in the first seven laps of the race until a flat right rear tire derailed his hopes for his first win of 2020. Moyer Jr. then picked up the second position. Owens held control of the race ahead of a terrific battle for second place between Moyer Jr. and Davenport. The duo ran side-by-side for several laps with Davenport finally able to clear Moyer Jr. on lap 34.
The last 14 laps was a duel for the lead between Owens and Davenport. The two former series champions went tooth-and-nail for the win as the race came down to the checkers. Owens' margin of victory over Davenport was just .733 seconds at the finish.
Davenport gave it his all in trying to overhaul Owens. "I really didn't want to see that last caution come out. I was going to try and get Jimmy [Owens] caught behind some lapped traffic. I figured that was the only chance I had. I was really surprised I could stay with him after that caution. I threw everything I had at him, it seemed like I drove ten different lines on the racetrack. Congrats to Jimmy. We finally got some speed back in our cars. I am just happy to see the back bumper of that 20 car."
Moyer Jr. equaled his best career finish with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with a third-place finish. "It was a lot of fun out there tonight. This Capital car has been just great. I have never had help like I have gotten from Marshall Green. It's such an honor to be up front here and to be on the podium with those two guys."
The winner's Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, Sunoco Race Fuels, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins, Champion Spark Plugs, and Midwest Sheet Metal.
Completing the top ten were Devin Moran, Tanner English, Shanon Buckingham, Steve Casebolt, and Colten Burdette.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Race Summary
Independence 50
Saturday, July 4th, 2020
Portsmouth Raceway Park - Portsmouth, OH
Lucas Oil Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.586 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.641 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 4. 71-Hudson O'Neal[5]; 5. 81E-Tanner English[4]; 6. 16J-Jason Jameson[7]; 7. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[6]; 8. 11-Ronnie Whitt[8]
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 5. C9-Steve Casebolt[7]; 6. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[6]; 7. 57-Mike Marlar[5]
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 3. 11H-Jared Hawkins[3]; 4. 4G-Kody Evans[4]; 5. 71C-RJ Conley[5]; 6. 44-Colten Burdette[6]; 7. 71R-Rod Conley[7]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard[8]
Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 3. 50-Shanon Buckingham[2]; 4. 81-Jason Riggs[7]; 5. 81F-Brandon Fouts[4]; 6. C7-Kenny Christy[6]; 7. 21P-Kirk Phillips[5]
Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 2. 71C-RJ Conley[2]; 3. C9-Steve Casebolt[3]; 4. 16J-Jason Jameson[5]; 5. 44-Colten Burdette[6]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[9]; 7. 81F-Brandon Fouts[4]; 8. 71R-Rod Conley[10]; 9. C7-Kenny Christy[8]; 10. 14M-Reid Millard[14]; 11. 11-Ronnie Whitt[13]; 12. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[7]; 13. 57-Mike Marlar[11]; 14. (DNS) 21P-Kirk Phillips
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps)
Pos;Start;Car #;Competitor;Hometown;Pay
1. Jimmy Owens (#20) of Newport, TN - $12,900
2. Jonathan Davenport (#49) of Blairsville, GA - $6,500
3. Billy Moyer Jr (#21) of Batesville, AR - $4,200
4. Kyle Bronson (#40B) of Brandon, FL - $3,450
5. Tim McCreadie (#39) of Watertown, NY- $2,950
6. Devin Moran (#9) of Dresden, OH - $2,500
7. Tanner English (#81E) of Benton, KY - $2,200
8. Shanon Buckingham (#50) - Morristown, TN - $2,000
9. Steve Casebolt (#C9) of Richmond, IN - $1,200
10. Colten Burdette (#44) of Parkersburg, WV - $1,100
11. Earl Pearson Jr (#1) of Jacksonville, FL - $1,075
12. Josh Richards (14) of Shinnston, WV - $1,850
13. Hudson O'Neal (71) of Martinsville, IN - $1,725
14. Tyler Erb (#1T) of New Waverly, TX - $1,700
15. Shane Clanton (#25) of Zebulon, GA - $1,700
16. Jason Riggs (#81) of College Grove, TN - $1,000
17. Jason Jameson (#16J) of Lawrenceburg, IN - $1,000
18. Jared Hawkins (#11H) of Fairmont, WV - $1,000
19. Tyler Bruening (#16) of Decorah, IA - $1,000
20. Kody Evans (#4G) of Camden, OH - $1,000
21. Mike Marlar (#57) of Winfield, TN - $1,000
22. Stormy Scott 2S of Las Cruces, NM - $1,000
23. RJ Conley (#71C) of Wheelersburg, OH - $1,000
24. Shannon Thornsberry (#17T) of Martin, KY - $1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 30
Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 - 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens
Margin of Victory: 0.734 seconds
Cautions: Shannon Thornsberry (Lap 6); Shane Clanton (Lap12); Josh Richards (Lap 15); Kody Evans (Lap 36)
Series Provisionals: n/a
Fast Time Provisional: Mike Marlar, Shannon Thornsberry
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, Billy Moyer Jr.
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Colten Burdette (Advanced 11 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (50 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: (Lap #3 - 15.389 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Shane Clanton
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Stormy Scott
Time of Race: 24 minutes 59 seconds
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
1. Jimmy Owens - 4015 points, $114,900
2. Jonathan Davenport - 3595 points, $74,300
3. Tyler Erb - 3535 points, $61,500
4. Tim McCreadie - 3475 points, $63,000
5. Devin Moran - 3465 points, $51,907
6. Josh Richards 3435 points, $57,150
7. Kyle Bronson - 3365 points, $50,150
8. Shane Clanton - 3275 points, $49,100
9. Billy Moyer Jr - 3130 points, $36,125
10. Tanner English - 3000 points, $28,325
11. Shanon Buckingham - 2865 points, $27,075
12. Earl Pearson Jr - 2820 points, $25,850
13. Hudson O'Neal - 2815 points, $27,900
14. Tyler Bruening - 2615 points, $15,875
15. Stormy Scott - 2455 points, $14,975
*Results are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day.
