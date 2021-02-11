Continuing their winning ways, the Waverly Tigers claimed a 20-point victory over the visiting Northwest Mohawks Tuesday evening in front of the home crowd.
The toughest task the Tigers faced defensively was working to slow Northwest freshman Connor Lintz, who scored 22 of his team's 47 points. Lintz scored eight of his team's 13 in the opening quarter. Offensively for Waverly during the first eight minutes, Gage Wheeler started strong, scoring eight of the 15. Trey Robertson added four more points, Zeke Brown had a basket and Phoenix Wolf split a pair of free throws. Waverly was up 15-13.
In the second quarter, Waverly put up 20 points and had a perfect 7-of-7 performance on the charity stripe. Robertson had two buckets and four free throws to lead the charge. Wheeler also had two free throws and a bucket. Wolf had one free throw on a three-point play, plus an additional bucket. Brown also hit a three-pointer. Northwest scored 14 with Lintz having four of those points. At the half, Waverly was up 35-27.
The Tigers continued to extend their lead in the third quarter. Trey Robertson generated 11 of the 16 points, connecting on five foul shots along the way. Mark Stulley broke into the action with a trifecta, while Wheeler added a basket. Defensively, Waverly limited the Mohawks to 11 points, extending the lead to 51-38.
Waverly closed the win by outscoring Northwest 16-9 in the final quarter. Wheeler led the way with seven points for the Tigers, followed by Robertson with four. Stulley and Wolf each contributed a bucket, while freshman Caden Nibert added a final free throw.
For the game, Robertson led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Wheeler with 21 points and Wolf with eight points.
For Northwest, Lintz led with 22, followed by Brycen Carver with eight points, and Tanner Bolin and Landen Smith with five each.
With the win, Waverly improved to 15-3 overall and 12-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Waverly was set to play Valley at home Friday night before heading to Valley Saturday to make up a previously postponed game. They have added a home game on Tuesday, Feb. 16 versus Adena.
NHS - 13 14 11 9 - 47
WHS - 15 20 16 16 - 67
NORTHWEST (47) — Connor Lintz 11 0 0-0 22, Kyle Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Landen Smith 0 1 2-2 5, Brayden Campbell 1 0 1-2 3, Tanner Bolin 1 0 3-4 5, Brycen Carver 3 0 2-6 8, Austin Newman 2 0 0-0 4, Evan Amburgey 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Scoggins 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 1 8-14 47.
WAVERLY (67) — Mark Stulley 1 1 0-0 5, Gage Wheeler 4 3 2-4 21, Trey Robertson 9 0 9-9 27, Zeke Brown 1 1 0-0 5, Phoenix Wolf 3 0 2-3 8, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 0 0 1-2 1, Mitch Green 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 5 16-18 67.
