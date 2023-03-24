Eastern senior Neil Leist puts up a three-point shot over Piketon’s Brent McGuire during the Tip Off Classic at Huntington High School to open the season. Leist finished his high school career as a 1,000-point scorer.
Three Pike County varsity boys basketball players joined the All-Ohio ranks in the past few days as the honorees were announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Eastern senior Neil Leist was tabbed Division IV Special Mention, while Western senior Chase Carter and sophomore Drew Haggy were on the Division IV Honorable Mention list.
The Eastern Eagles finished the year with an overall record of 12-12 and completed Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 6-10. They won a sectional title before seeing their season end in the district semifinal round.
Leading the way was the 6-3 Leist, a four-year varsity starter and 1,000-point scorer. Leist averaged 15 points per game (ppg), 4.4 rebounds per game (rpg), 2.1 assists per game (apg), 1 steal per game and 0.3 blocks per game. He shot 42 percent from the field, 70 percent from the foul line and 38 percent from three-point range. Leist made 53 three-pointers during the season.
The Western Indians finished at 14-10 overall and 9-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I.
Carter, a 6-2 senior, averaged 14.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.9 spg. He shot 53 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range with 32 made three-pointers. Haggy, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 15.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, and 3.1 spg. He shot 57 percent from the field, 67 percent from the line, and 42 percent from three-point range with 38 made three-pointers.
