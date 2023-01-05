Squaring off with another one of the top teams in the Scioto Valley Conference, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks kept themselves in a battle with Paint Valley until the middle of the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s varsity girls basketball game.

At that point, the visiting Lady Bearcats pulled away, turning a three-point lead into a 12-point victory, 40-28. Both teams had countless turnovers throughout the game in the defensive battle. But the turnovers suffered by Piketon in the fourth quarter along with an improved shooting percentage from Paint Valley led to the loss for the hosting Lady Redstreaks.


