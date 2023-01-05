Squaring off with another one of the top teams in the Scioto Valley Conference, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks kept themselves in a battle with Paint Valley until the middle of the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s varsity girls basketball game.
At that point, the visiting Lady Bearcats pulled away, turning a three-point lead into a 12-point victory, 40-28. Both teams had countless turnovers throughout the game in the defensive battle. But the turnovers suffered by Piketon in the fourth quarter along with an improved shooting percentage from Paint Valley led to the loss for the hosting Lady Redstreaks.
“How many turnovers did we have? There’s your story,” Piketon coach Jason Taylor said after the game. “You can’t win with that many turnovers.”
It was a battle from start to finish, but the Lady Bearcats got off to the early lead by opening the game on a 10-0 run. The Lady Redstreaks had chances to score and grabbed offensive rebounds, but couldn’t get anything to fall until late in the first quarter when Jazzlyn Lamerson fired a well-placed assist to Natalie Cooper for an easy shot. After a series of turnovers by both teams, Piketon’s Abrial Johnson went up the middle of the lane and connected on a floater. Another Paint Valley turnover followed, allowing Kennedy Jenkins to get to the foul line, hitting the second of two freebies to cut the lead to 10-5.
Both teams scored early in the second quarter with Laney Brown providing an offensive rebound and putback for the Lady Streaks. On the next possession, Brown scored off an assist from Lamerson. Then for Piketon’s next scoring opportunity, Brown fired a pass to Cooper, who was fouled and added a free throw to cap the scoring in the half. At the break, Paint Valley led 15-12.
Piketon’s best opportunity to take control came in the early portion of the third quarter. Free throws from Cooper, along with a free throw and a bucket from Jenkins, brought the game to a 17-17 tie. Two possessions later, the Lady Streaks took their first lead with Cooper on the line, 18-17, with 4:30 left in the frame.
Paint Valley’s Bella Stauffer had the next bucket to put her team in front again before Lamerson responded for Piketon, giving the Lady Redstreaks the 20-19 edge. The Lady Bearcats tied it with a free throw. Then Jenkins provided a pass to Cooper so she could score inside to give Piketon a two-point advantage, 22-20. Paint Valley scored the final four points of the quarter with Piketon having five turnovers in the final minutes. The Lady Bearcats held a 24-22 lead going to the fourth quarter.
After Paint Valley pushed the lead to six early in the fourth quarter, Piketon managed to whittle it back to three at 28-25. But another sequence of turnovers went against the Lady Redstreaks and the Lady Bearcats started hitting their long distance shots, outscoring Piketon 12-3 over the final five minutes of the game which resulted in the 40-28 win for Paint Valley.
When asked about trying to fight through Paint Valley’s defense for shots, Taylor said, “We were still getting looks (at the basket). The problem is that our girls won’t be that patient for a couple of rotations. Even if a team is packing it in, if you make a defense flex two or three times, eventually one kid is going to get tired of doing it and break down.”
Cooper was the leading scorer for Piketon with 10 points, followed by Jenkins with seven points. Kendall Dye led Paint Valley with 14 points, followed by Bella Stauffer and Averi McFadden with 10 each.
“We ran the offense with the pick-and-roll, and it worked well,” Taylor said. “Then we just stopped looking to run it right. I told them, ‘Listen, that is a physical and aggressive team. Unless you match it and rise above it, you will always struggle with that.’ We matched their intensity. The girls played hard and didn’t quit. We have some things to fix.”
Piketon (9-3, 4-3 SVC) will continue conference play on Saturday with a road game at Westfall. Then it is back home for a non-league contest with Logan Elm on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
