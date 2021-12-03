Neither team won their basketball game on opening night of the Tip-Off Classic Tuesday evening. So both Piketon and Eastern were anxious to break through Wednesday night, Dec. 1, as they battled each other on the Western High School floor.
It was Piketon that streaked off to a strong start and held off an Eastern comeback late in the fourth quarter to take a 58-45 win.
The Redstreaks took control early with Brady Coreno and Brent McGuire providing three-pointers in the opening minutes. Eastern’s drought was broken midway through the opening quarter on a bucket from senior Lance Barnett. But the Redstreaks continued their hot shooting-start with senior Levi Gullion providing two more three-pointers to end the first quarter with Piketon leading 18-9.
Neither team could hit in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but eventually Eastern senior Brennen Slusher broke through for a hard-fought left-handed layup. By the break, each team had added nine points to its score, but the Streaks held a 27-18 advantage.
Coming out of halftime, the two teams traded short runs up to a Piketon 37-25 lead with about two minutes to play in the third quarter. Then Eastern began its comeback bid, adding eight unanswered points, as Neil Leist and Slusher closed the frame with back-to-back three-pointers. The Eagles had trimmed the deficit to four, 37-33.
Piketon’s Declan Davis notched the opening bucket of the fourth quarter before the Eagles rallied for five more points, including a pair of buckets from Tucker Leist and a free throw from Jace White, to get within one, 39-38. Eastern did it by double-teaming the ball and taking advantage of the fact that the Redstreaks are still searching for a ball handler.
“We were trying to tire Piketon out. I played nine guys tonight. We had them down, but we couldn’t make shots,” said Eastern coach Jeff Stricklett. “It was like there’s a lid on the basket. We are getting open shots. In the late third and early fourth quarter, we missed four straight layups. That will come. We aren’t a bad shooting team. We’ve just had two bad nights.”
The Redstreaks found a way to combat the pressure, getting the ball inside to take advantage of their strength in the post. After McGuire connected on a trey to extend the Piketon lead to four, the Redstreaks started to get Kydan Potts involved in the paint. Potts scored six of the next eight points, using assists from teammates to extend the lead to double digits, 50-39.
Eastern cut it to eight for a final time when Tucker Leist hit a three-pointer, 50-42. But Piketon countered with a long pass to Tra Swayne, who scored on a layup, and then stole Eastern’s inbounds pass to score again, 54-42, essentially sealing the 58-45 win. In the final two minutes, Isaac Richardson hit a three to cap the scoring for the Eagles, while two Streaks, Swayne and McGuire, scored again.
“Eastern makes you uncomfortable from a defensive standpoint. They stress you out because you have to guard what they are calling now ‘the 4-point line’, which is basically the volleyball line,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller. “It keeps you almost anxious to a certain degree. Our guys get on their toes at the blink of an eye because of how willing Eastern is to shoot the ball. I think they are going to be better than people expect.”
Eastern was led by Tucker Leist, who provided 12 points, followed by Slusher with eight points and Neil Leist with seven points.
“I was disappointed in our effort last night (against Huntington). We played with a lot more intensity tonight than we did last night. Tonight we played well,” said Stricklett.
“We just have to take it one game at a time, keep working and try to get better each week. They are a great bunch of young men. I’m enjoying coaching them. They gave all they had tonight. We will get ready for North Adams, go give an effort and see what happens.”
For Piketon, Gullion finished with 16 points, followed by Swayne with 13 and McGuire with nine.
“We have to figure out who is going to be our ball handler in practices. Having 17 turnovers is not a number I like. I thought we were sharing the basketball extremely well. I thought we were great with random cuts and attacked much better,” said Miller.
“Unofficially, one of my assistant coaches, Baden Fuller, had us handing out 19 assists on 25 made shots. I will take that any day.”
Eastern will play its first home game Saturday against North Adams. The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity contest.
The Redstreaks will get into Scioto Valley Conference action with back-to-back home games on Dec. 10 against Adena and Dec. 11 against Unioto.
PHS — 18 9 10 21 — 58
EHS — 9 9 15 12 — 45
EASTERN (45) — Lance Barnett 1 1 1-2 6, Isaac Richardson 0 1 0-0 3, Neil Leist 1 1 2-3 7, Brennen Slusher 1 2 0-0 8, Teagan Werner 1 0 0-0 2, Tucker Leist 3 2 0-0 12, Jace White 2 0 1-2 5, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 7 4-7 45.
PIKETON (58) — Levi Gullion 5 2 0-1 16, Brent McGuire 1 2 1-3 9, Tra Swayne 6 0 1-2 13, Brady Coreno 0 2 0-0 6, Kydan Potts 3 0 0-0 6, Declan Davis 2 0 0-0 4, Owen Armstrong 2 0 0-1 4, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 6 2-7 58.
