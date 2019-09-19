A young Piketon golf team has been putting up a good fight in the Scioto Valley Conference race. But the defending champions from Unioto have taken the top prize.
The SVC wrapped up its league golf battle Thursday with the Unioto Shermans winning their third straight conference crown. The Redstreaks finished second overall in the standings with a young team that has just one senior on the roster. That senior is Denzel Endicott, and he has made his presence known by leading Piketon on the charge to runner-up honors in the SVC.
The SVC uses a point system to determine the conference winner based on the placements of each match. The final standings, based on points are: 1. Unioto 62, 2. Piketon 58, 3. Southeastern 44, 4. Zane Trace 42, 5. Westfall 35, 6. Adena 22, 7. Paint Valley 20, 8. Huntington 8.
Over the past two weeks, the SVC teams have been busy, battling weather delays in some cases, to complete their matches.
On Sept. 9, the Redstreaks played a quad at their home course of Big Beaver Creek against three other SVC teams. In that match, Unioto claimed the win at 158, followed by Piketon (180), Westfall (199) and Paint Valley (225).
Individually, Denzel Endicott led the Redstreaks by shooting a 38. Logan Cummins (42) and Owen Armstrong (47) were next, followed by Christian Horn (53), Chance Skaggs (53), Hayleigh Risner (59) and Jesse Barlow (59).
Piketon returned to Big Beaver Creek the following night, Sept. 10, for another quad match. In that battle, the Redstreaks picked up the win with a team score of 176. Southeastern followed four strokes behind at 180. Zane Trace shot 199, and Adena finished at 210.
Piketon senior Denzel Endicott led the way individually, shooting a 32 to secure medalist honors. Owen Armstrong followed with a 40, Chance Skaggs carded 51, Gabe Dettwiller added a 53, and Hayleigh Risner finished at 64.
All of the SVC teams returned to Big Beaver Creek Wednesday evening, Sept. 11, for the fourth conference match of the year. In the competition, the Unioto Shermans finished with the exact same team score they had shot Monday evening, winning the match with a 158. Piketon was the runner-up at 171, followed closely by Southeastern (175) and Zane Trace (182). Westfall (196), Adena (201) and Paint Valley (217) rounded out the scores.
Unioto's Ty Schobelock won medalist honors, shooting a 33. Piketon's Denzel Endicott was the runner-up medalist with a 38. Piketon sophomore Logan Cummins was next, tying for fifth overall with a 42. Christian Horn added a 45, while Owen Armstrong shot 46. Rounding out the placements for the Redstreaks were Chance Skaggs (53) and Jesse Barlow (57).
The Redstreaks played for the fourth straight night when the SVC teams met at Dogwood Hills Thursday evening, Sept. 12, which was the fifth league match of the year. The match was rescheduled after being rained out earlier in the season.
Once again, Unioto took the top spot, using a combined team score of 153 to win it. Piketon was next at 173, followed by Zane Trace (189), Southeastern (195), Westfall (196), Adena (207) and Paint Valley (251).
Unioto's Ty Schobelock was the medalist again, leading the way with a 33. His teammate, Levi Gerber, shot 37 to earn runner-up medalist honors. Right behind them was Piketon's Denzel Endicott, who shot 39 to place third overall. Following for Piketon was Owen Armstrong with a 44 to tie for sixth, while Logan Cummins and Christian Horn both turned in a 45 to tie for ninth with two other golfers. Rounding out the results for Piketon were Chance Skaggs (51) and Jesse Barlow (52).
The final three league matches were played this past week, starting with the sixth of the year on Sept. 18 at the Chillicothe Jaycees course.
Following the trend of the previous two matches, Unioto won with a team score of 156, followed by runner-up Piketon at 177. Sherman Ty Schobelock continued his run of winning medalist honors, finishing with a 35 to lead the field. His teammate, Braxton Pratt, was the runner-up medalist with a 37.
Once again, Piketon's Denzel Endicott was right there, finishing third with a 40. Logan Cummins tied for fourth with a 42, while Owen Armstrong tied for 13th with a 46. Jesse Barlow added a 49 to finish 19th. Christian Horn (56) and Chance Skaggs (60) rounded out the placements.
As is tradition, the Scioto Valley Conference played the seventh and eighth matches of the year in an 18-hole battle. The location for this year's competition was the Elks Country Club near McDermott. The teams teed off at 9 a.m. in the morning.
The Redstreaks started the day strong, winning the battle on the first nine holes, which counted as the seventh SVC match of the season. Piketon's golfers (top four individual results count) produced the best combined score of 168 to edge the league-leading Shermans (170) by two strokes. Southeastern was next at 188, followed by Zane Trace (191), Southeastern (192), Westfall (194), Adena (213) and Paint Valley (233).
Unioto's Ty Schobelock was the medalist once again, shooting a 34 to lead the field. He edged Piketon's Denzel Endicott by one stroke, as Endicott carded a 35. Logan Cummins was third overall with a 40, and Christian Horn tied for sixth with a 44. Owen Armstrong shot 49 to complete the scoring. Chance Skaggs (50) and Jesse Barlow (51) were right behind Armstrong.
The Shermans rolled back in front during competition in the second round of the day, completing the eighth and final SVC match of the year with a win, matching Piketon's top mark of 168 in the previous round. This time, the Redstreaks finished at 187, securing second just ahead of Zane Trace (191), Southeastern (192), Westfall (194), Adena (213) and Paint Valley (233).
Individually, Piketon's Denzel Endicott and Unioto's Ty Schobelock shared medalist honors, as each finished with a 39 to lead the field. Logan Cummins finished at 45, tying for fifth with two other golfers. Christian Horn was next, shooting 51. He was followed by Chance Skaggs (52), Owen Armstrong (53), and Jesse Barlow (57).
Completing the league competition, the Unioto Shermans won six of the eight matches, while the Redstreaks won the other two. Piketon's first league win of the season came at Pickaway Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 29 in the second match of the year. The Redstreaks weren't able to surpass Unioto again until the final day of competition for the second team win in the seventh match of the year.
The Redstreaks will begin Division II sectional play on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Elks Country Club in McDermott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.