In a game that was nip-and-tuck from beginning to end, the Eastern Eagles picked up a 63-54 triumph over the Portsmouth West Senators Tuesday evening. 

The second round of Southern Ohio Conference Division II play has begun, and it has allowed the Eagles to avenge two earlier losses so far, including Tuesday night's win over the visiting Senators. When the two teams met on the west side of Portsmouth on Dec. 9, the Senators defended their home court and won 66-60.


