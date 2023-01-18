In a game that was nip-and-tuck from beginning to end, the Eastern Eagles picked up a 63-54 triumph over the Portsmouth West Senators Tuesday evening.
The second round of Southern Ohio Conference Division II play has begun, and it has allowed the Eagles to avenge two earlier losses so far, including Tuesday night's win over the visiting Senators. When the two teams met on the west side of Portsmouth on Dec. 9, the Senators defended their home court and won 66-60.
"We should have beaten them down there, but we had 26 turnovers," Eastern coach Ethan Leist said. "The difference in the second half tonight for us was going to a 2-3 zone. They're big and physical and in the first half, they were having their way inside. Packing it in kept them out of the paint. Ryan Sissel is very strong in there."
Eastern freshman Brewer Tomlison owned the paint for the Eagles in the first quarter, scoring 10 of his team's 21 with three buckets and a 4-for-4 performance from the foul line. Tomlison's play saw West starter Mitchell Irwin get into foul trouble. Irwin was limited in court time the rest of the game, eventually fouling out with 2:49 left in regulation. Irwin had 13 points in the first meeting. In this contest, he was limited to two points.
In the first quarter alone, there were nine lead changes and four ties as each team tried to gain the upper hand. All five Eagle starters — Tomlison, Neil Leist, Jace White, TJ Richards, and Tucker Leist — scored in the first five minutes of play and at that point, the contest was tied at 13. The two teams tied again at 15 and 17 before the Eagles moved ahead with back-to-back buckets from White and Tomlison, 21-17.
As the second quarter began, the Senators continued to chase the Eagles, getting within one at the midpoint of the period. The lead stood at two when White hit a triple to start the scoring for the Eagles, giving them a five-point edge, their largest to that point. Neil Leist kept the lead at five on Eastern's next scoring opportunity before the Senators cut it down to one with back-to-back buckets, 26-25.
Eastern pushed the lead out to five again as Tomlison and Neil Leist hit consecutive shots. The Senators made another push, responding with six unanswered points to claim their first lead since the start of the game, 31-30. However, Tucker Leist hit a jumper just before time expired to give the Eagles a 32-31 advantage at the break. Highlighting the second quarter defense for EHS, Richards and Tomlison both blocked shots.
West's best opportunity to take control came in the early minutes of the third quarter. The two teams traded buckets out to a 36-35 Eastern lead. Then the Senators strung a run of six points to together, taking advantage of defensive rebounds off missed three-pointers from the Eagles. West had nabbed a 39-36 advantage. But the Eagles took flight again, putting together an 11-2 run to end the third quarter and move in front 47-41. Scoring in that stretch came from White and the Leist brothers.
The Senators continued to chase in the fourth quarter, getting within four points of the Eagles early. It was a battle of defenses over the first five minutes, as both teams added just five points to their scores, making it 52-46. With less than two minutes left in regulation, White swished a three-pointer to create a nine-point advantage, 55-46. Over the final two minutes, West managed to score eight points, but the Eagles made their free throws to seal the deal. White and the Leist brothers combined to go 8-of-10 from the stripe, finishing the 63-54 win.
Unofficially, Eastern connected on 19-of-26 from two-point range, 4-of-14 from beyond the arc, and 13-of-17 on the foul line. West was 25-of-38 from two-point range and went 0-of-9 from long distance. The Senators hit 4-of-8 from the line. The Eagles had nine turnovers, while West had 13.
"We've learned that if we can get out and run, we can be very successful in transition," Leist said of the second half push. "We were able to string together some stops at the end."
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Eagles with four players in double figures. White led the charge with a game-high 19 points, adding a pair of steals and three assists. Tomlison finished with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Neil Leist scored 14. Tucker Leist rounded it out with 12 points and three assists.
For West, Ryan Sissel was the leading scorer for West with 17 points off the bench. Jeffrey Bishop added 14 points, while Trevor Fike ended his night with 12.
"This is three in a row. We just want to keep building on this and avenging some of our earlier losses," Leist said. "We have two tough ones coming up at Wheelersburg and Valley."
In the first round, the Eagles prevailed over Wheelersburg 62-59 in a nail-biter. Then they followed by claiming a double-overtime conquest over Valley 96-92. Both of those teams will be looking to avenge their losses to Eastern.
Eastern improved to 9-7 overall and 4-6 in the SOC II. The Eagles are set to travel to Wheelersburg on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Then on Friday, Jan. 27, they will go to Valley.
BOX SCORE:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
West 54 @ Eastern 63
PWHS - 17 14 10 13 - 54
EHS - 21 11 15 16 - 63
PORTSMOUTH WEST (54) — M. Irwin 1 0 0-0 2, J. Bishop 7 0 0-0 14, C. Tipton 2 0 1-2 5, D. Skaggs 1 0 0-0 2, R. Sissel 8 0 1-3 17, T. Fike 5 0 2-3 12, Jack Jordan 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 25 0 4-8 54.
EASTERN (63) — Tucker Leist 3 1 3-4 12, TJ Richards 1 0 0-0 2, Jace White 5 2 3-4 19, Neil Leist 4 1 3-5 14, Brewer Tomlison 6 0 4-4 16, Dylan Morton 0 0 0-0 0, Teagan Werner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 4 13-17 63.
