With this swing, Jase Hurd delivered the game winning hit for the Waverly Post 142 Shockers in their Region 5 tournament opener on Tuesday morning at VA Memorial Stadium. Hurd send the ball to deep left field, allowing teammate Roger Woodruff to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for the 3-2 victory.
CHILLICOTHE — There were plenty of hard hit balls in Tuesday morning’s Region 5 American Legion baseball tournament game between Waverly Post 142 and Hillsboro Post 129. But with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jase Hurd had the biggest hit of them all.
Hurd delivered the game winner, a towering hit that went all the way to the left field wall just out of reach of the Hillsboro outfielder. That allowed teammate Roger Woodruff to score the winning run from third base, giving the Shockers a 3-2 walk-off victory.
As the top-seeded team in the Region 5 American Legion baseball double-elimination tournament, the Shockers had received a first-round bye. Hillsboro began tournament play on Monday against Yeager Post 199 from the Cincinnati area. It was a back-and-forth battle between Hillsboro and Yeager, but Post 129 was able to hold for an 11-10 win and advance to meet Waverly.
After yesterday’s performance against Yeager Post 129, Hillsboro put up another good fight against the Shockers.
Both teams were very efficient in the tightly contested game. It was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Shocker Alex Boles started the offense, generating a one-out double. LT Jordan, who had the only other hit up to that point, followed with a two-out triple to give Boles plenty of time to score. Ben Nichols produced a single to plate Jordan, making the lead 2-0.
Nichols, the starting pitcher for Post 142, had a no hitter going into the fifth inning, but Hillsboro’s Isaiah Curtis broke it up with a two-out single. Spencer Wyckoff drew a walk behind him and then Landry Hatten came up with a bloop single, filling the bases. Then Hunter Burns delivered another single, driving in two to tie the game at 2-2.
The Shockers continued to get runners to base each time they came to the plate, but they couldn’t finish the deal until the bottom of the ninth. However, they were very efficient defensively, taking the hitters down in order in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Nichols struck out five batters during that stretch.
The bottom of the fifth saw Jase Hurd come up with a one-out single, but he was caught stealing. Weston Roop had a one-out single in the sixth inning, but he was eliminated when Dax Estep hit into a double play.
Peyton Harris led off with a triple to start the bottom of the seventh inning. Carter Nickel entered as a pinch runner, as two groundouts followed. Then Hillsboro elected to intentionally walk Boles. Another groundout brought the inning to an end and sent the game into extra frames.
Nichols came up with a one-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Weston Roop. But a groundout eliminated another opportunity.
Roger Woodruff took over the pitching duties for the top of the ninth inning. He started with a strikeout. The next batter produced a single, but a strikeout and a groundout followed. That gave the Shockers the opportunity to finish the game when they came up to bat in the home half of the ninth.
Woodruff was the leadoff batter, drawing a walk to set the table. Next, Tra Swayne moved him to second with a well-placed sacrifice bunt. Then Hunter Edwards grounded out to second, pushing Woodruff to third base. With Boles coming to the plate, Hillsboro elected to intentionally walk him for the second time. That left it up to Jase Hurd.
First, Hurd let one strike go by. Then he took a swing at the second pitch and lofted it toward the left field fence. It appeared that Hillsboro’s left fielder might have a chance to catch it near the wall, but he was unable to secure it and Woodruff scored the game-winning run, 3-2.
Waverly Post 142 Head Coach Jonathan Teeters said it was a big win for his team to open the tournament.
“We are excited to remain in the winners’ bracket,” said Teeters. “Benny (Ben Nichols) was outstanding on the mound for us, and Woody (Roger Woodruff) came in and threw very well right after him.”
Pitching-wise, the Shockers couldn’t have asked for much better. Nichols went eight innings, throwing 107 pitches. He gave up two runs on three hits, while striking out 10 and walking three. Woodruff gave up one hit and struck out two batters in an inning of relief.
“For some reason I always take it to the fifth inning or so with a no hitter, and then I blow it, or something happens,” said Nichols. “It feels good to come out here and get the win. I went eight innings and then Rog (Roger Woodruff) came out here and pitched good in the last inning.”
“I hadn’t been in the whole game,” said Woodruff. “(Coach) Teeters kept asking me if I was warm. Eventually, I went in, and felt like I was throwing good. I had three balls each batter, but I came back each time, and it worked.”
Resiliency paid off for the Shockers, as they just kept fighting.
“It was frustrating, but we had to keep grinding and playing. Eventually we got the win,” said Nichols.
Woodruff added, “That’s how baseball works.”
From the plate, Jase Hurd finished 2-5 with his walk-off RBI. LT Jordan was 2-4 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Ben Nichols was also 2-4 with an RBI.
Peyton Harris was 1-3 with a triple, while Swayne and Roop both went 1-3 as well. Boles finished 1-2 with a double and a run.
In the second game of the day, Portsmouth Post 23 defeated Chillicothe Post 757 13-3 in six innings. Those results mean that Waverly Post 142 and Portsmouth Post 23 will meet in a winners’ bracket matchup at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at VA Memorial Stadium. The winner of that game will advance to the championship game on Thursday morning at Chillicothe High School at 10 a.m.
