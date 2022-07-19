CHILLICOTHE — There were plenty of hard hit balls in Tuesday morning’s Region 5 American Legion baseball tournament game between Waverly Post 142 and Hillsboro Post 129. But with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jase Hurd had the biggest hit of them all.

Hurd delivered the game winner, a towering hit that went all the way to the left field wall just out of reach of the Hillsboro outfielder. That allowed teammate Roger Woodruff to score the winning run from third base, giving the Shockers a 3-2 walk-off victory.

